Passwords to vigilance: NPCI shares 5 tips for safe digital transactions

Digital payments are quick and convenient and safe when users follow secure practices. The organisation that oversees India's retail payment systems, including UPI, has recommended five tips for secure digital transactions in a statement.

Why this matters

India’s digital payment ecosystem has grown at a staggering pace, largely powered by UPI (Unified Payments Interface). UPI in June recorded 18.4 billion transactions worth more than Rs 24 trillion, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

UPI has more than 500 million active users, making their financial safety crucial. NPCI recommended these five safety tips for digital payments.

Verify before you pay Always check the recipient’s name on your screen before transferring money. Confirm it is the person or merchant you intend to pay to avoid accidental or fraudulent transfers. Use trusted apps and websites only Use official and reputed payment apps or websites. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading unknown apps, as scammers often use fake platforms to steal personal information. Never share passwords Your UPI PIN, OTPs, and bank details are confidential. No bank, government agency, or police official will ever ask for these details. Do not rush payments Fraudsters often pressure users to act quickly. If you receive an urgent payment request, take a moment to verify it. It’s perfectly okay to pause and check.