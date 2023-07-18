Current flood losses pegged at Rs 15,000 cr, but you have only 8% cover

Natural disasters in the form of recent floods in Northern India have caused loss of human life and the economic loss has been estimated at Rs 10,000-15,000 crore by SBI Research.

In Himachal Pradesh roads, transformers, electric sub-stations and water supply schemes has suffered extensive damage. As per an initial estimate, the loss could in the range of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore, said the report.





India has been ranked at third position, after US and China in recording the highest number of natural disasters since 1900.

India recorded 764 instances of natural disasters (Landslide, Storm, Earthquake, Flood, Drought, etc.) since 1900 with 402 events occurring during 1900-2000 and 361 during 2001-2022, indicating the preponderance of tail events at an alarming frequency and each such events setting new records of economic stress.





Since 2001, a total of 100 crore people have been impacted and almost 85,000 people died due to these disasters since 2001, noted the report. And almost 41 per cent of disasters occurred in the form of floods followed by storms.





The question is how do we cope with frequent natural disasters in India? "Since 1900, India has suffered an economic loss of $150 billion (where the loss is reported) with largest loss from floods ($92.1 billion) followed by storms ($44.7 billion)," said Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh Group Chief Economic Adviser State Bank of India.

Apart from the typical issues of planning up of urban infrastructure, the crucial issue of protection gap (defined as typically the losses that are uninsured) is almost neglected in a country like India.

For example, out of the total $284 billion global economic losses, natural disasters resulted in $275 billion in 2022, of which $125 billion were covered by insurance (incurred losses). The overall protection gap has increased to $ 151 billion in 2022, which is much higher than the 10-year average of $130 bn but still at around 54% of the losses uninsured. Though still large, this is less than the 61% average protection gap of the previous 10 years. For India this figure is a staggering 92%!





Around 8% of the total losses are covered



Given that only 8 per cent of losses are covered in India, there is around 93% protection gap during the period 1991 to 2022. So, early intervention is needed to close the protection gap, which are in all lines of insurance.



Although third party insurance is mandatory, but around 79% of four-wheelers are covered and 65% per cent four-wheelers are insured for owndamage only.

For two-wheelers, it is much worse, as around 35% of vehicles are insured under third party and 39% are covered for own damage. In the health sector, some 36% people are insured but of these, three–fourths are insured by government schemes and the remaining 3.2% have got individual health plans. "In effect, In India, an average Indian is insured of roughly 8% of what may be required to protect a family from financial shock following the death of the breadwinner. This means having savings and insurance of just Rs 8 for every Rs 100 needed for protection, leaving a protection gap of Rs 92," said Kant.