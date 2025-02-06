Spritual tourism: You can now find 'Loved by Devotees' places on MakeMyTrip

Online travel agency MakeMyTrip on Thursday introduced ‘Loved by Devotees’, a collection of more than 450 hotels and homestays across 26 spiritual destinations in India. The new feature will help travellers find stays that prioritise comfort, accessibility, and convenience, according to the agency.

"Getting to India’s spiritual destinations is easier than ever with better roads, rail, and air connectivity. ‘Loved by Devotees’ ensures that the stay offers amenities that meet the specific needs of spiritual travellers. Developed using real traveller insights and technology, it helps travellers find the right stay," said Ankit Khanna, Chief Product Officer - Hotel, Growth & Emerging Businesses.

The initiative evaluates properties based on six main factors:

Proximity to places of worship

Accessibility from transport hubs such as airports, railways, and bus stations

Availability of pure vegetarian restaurants

Parking facilities

Travel desk support

Elderly-friendly amenities such as wheelchair assistance, doctor-on-call, lifts, and first-aid kits

Only properties with a user rating of 3.5 or higher on MakeMyTrip are included to maintain a certain level of quality and reliability.

Destinations covered

The collection currently includes 26 destinations, covering well-known pilgrimage sites such as Ajmer, Amritsar, Ayodhya, Deoghar, Dwarka, Guruvayur, Haridwar, Katra, Kukke Subramanya, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Mathura, Nathdwara, Prayagraj, Puri, Rameshwaram, Shirdi, Somnath, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Thrissur, Tirupati, Udupi, Ujjain, Varanasi, and Vrindavan.

Travellers can find ‘Loved by Devotees’ stays on the MakeMyTrip app and website, where a dedicated tag provides clear information on amenities, location, and accessibility. The company plans to add more destinations and properties in the coming months.

Rise in spiritual travel

Pilgrimage tourism in India has been rising. The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is expected to attract 30 lakh international visitors, according to Indian government estimates.

Religious destinations make up over 10% of MakeMyTrip’s total room night bookings in Q3 FY25. Searches for these locations on the platform have increased by 46% in 2024 compared to 2022, reflecting a growing interest in spiritually focused journeys.

Trips to these destinations are often undertaken by families, including a high percentage of elderly travellers, making accessible and well-equipped accommodation a key factor in planning.