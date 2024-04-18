As gold goes up and up, consider profit-taking and rebalance portfolio

Gold is shining and how. It is up 18.7 per cent year-to-date and was selling at Rs 73,183 for 10 grams on April 18 in Indian cities. Gold will peak at $3,000 an ounce in six to 18 months, according to a forecast by Citi Research.

ALSO READ: Nifty Realty bags gold with 133% return: How investor wealth soared in FY24 Gold’s performance as an asset is shaped by geopolitics. "Currently, with geopolitical tensions looming around, the yellow metal is anticipated to gain further in the coming days with near-term targets of Rs 73,200 and Rs 75,300 levels," said Vaishali Parekh, vice-president for technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher.



The war in West Asia is a significant reason for gold prices holding up in the near term. "Fresh flare-ups in the Middle East (West Asia) have raised concerns of a widening of the conflict which too have led to the recent run-up in gold prices. Gold could see further meaningful appreciation if the geopolitical situation materially deteriorates," said Ghazal Jain, fund manager at Alternative Investments, Quantum AMC.

Central banks remain active purchasers of gold in 2024. "China buying gold continuously since the past 17 months has been keeping sentiments firm in the precious metals market," said Naveen Mathur, director for commodities and currencies at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. Investment fundamentals for the metal remain robust due to expectations of rate cuts by various central banks and a likely global economic slowdown in the second half of 2024, he said.



US impact

Will an economic slowdown in the United States (US) and rate cuts there help gold? Jain said: "Touching all-time highs, despite pushing back of US interest rate cuts and the resulting higher US Treasury yields and stronger US dollar, gold seems disconnected from fundamentals." It is likely that markets are pricing in rate cuts given the US Federal Reserve’s dilemma: Sticky inflation on the one hand and ballooning US government debt on the other.

"If the cuts come in even as inflation stays elevated, it will be a conducive environment for gold," said Jain. If the Fed doesn’t meet market expectations on rate cuts, gold could see some consolidation.



What should consumers do

Gold prices will reduce if geopolitical crises ease. "However, we anticipate war premiums to be quickly unwound if there is any easing of geopolitics in near future. This makes Gold vulnerable to correct by more than 5 per cent in the near term scenario of one-two months," said Mathur.

In India, high gold prices have dented consumer demand. "Historically, April-May during election years have witnessed negative growth in imports on an year-on-year basis…," said Mathur.





ALSO READ: Gold, silver prices hit peaks on global cues amid tensions in West Asia The investment return on gold is usually inverse to that on equity or debt. “You must invest no more than 10-15 per cent of your portfolio in gold, regardless of the type you select,” said Jinal Mehta, a certified financial planner and founder of Beyond Learning Finance.



"The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the middle east and the economic uncertainty due to the election season can contribute to the rise in the price of gold. So, one can stay invested in this yellow metal," said Parekh.

For those who already have more than the ideal allocation of gold in their portfolio, Jain recommended some profit-taking to rebalance allocations.

Jain said given the recent run-up in prices, some pullback in prices is possible. That will be a good opportunity to build allocation and benefit from gold’s favorable medium-term outlook.

"Gold can be bought physically, or through exchange traded funds (ETFs) or gold funds," said Jigar Patel, member of the Association of Registered Investment Advisors.