Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana: Details of aquaculture scheme

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) was launched in September 2020 with an aim to double the income of fishing community in the country. It focuses on sustainable development of India’s fisheries sector and is a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme.

In the 2024-25 Interim Budget , the Finance Minister said PMMSY will aim to boost aquaculture productivity from 3 tonnes per hectare to 5 tonnes per hectare. Additionally, there's a target to double exports and generate 5.5 million job opportunities in aquaculture.

Components of PMMSY:

Central Sector Scheme (CS):

Non-beneficiary oriented scheme.

Beneficiary-oriented scheme, with Central Assistance distributed as follows: General category - 40 per cent, SC/ST/Women - 60 per cent.

Central Sponsored Scheme (CSS):

Non-beneficiary oriented scheme.

Beneficiary-oriented scheme.

Under this component, Central Assistance varies based on the region:

Northeast states receive 90 per cent Central assistance.

Other states receive 60 per cent of Central assistance.

Union territories (UTs) receive 100 per cent Central assistance.

Aim and objectives:

PMMSY aims to achieve the purpose of rural development by utilising rural resources and boosting the rural economy in a rapid way.

The main motto of PMMSY is ‘reform, perform and transform’ in the fisheries sector.

Modernisation of Indian fisheries by undertaking the efforts such as:

Enhancing core and trunk infrastructure development.

Modernising the Indian fisheries sector through initiatives such as:

Establishment of new fishing harbours and landing centres.

Modernisation and mechanisation of traditional fishermen crafts, trawlers, and deep-sea going vessels.

Provision of post-harvest facilities to minimise post-harvest losses.

Establishment of cold chain facilities.

Development of clean and hygienic fish markets.

Provision of two-wheelers equipped with ice boxes for efficient transportation.

Beneficiaries under the PMMSY

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana extends its benefits to a wide array of stakeholders, including:

Fish farmers

Fish workers and fish vendors

Self help groups (SHGs) and joint liability groups (JLGs) in the fisheries sector

Fisheries development corporations

Fisheries federations

Fisheries cooperatives

Fish Farmers producer organisations/companies (FFPOs/Cs)

Entrepreneurs and private firms

SCs, STs, differently-abled persons and women

Benefits of PMMSY Scheme

Expansion of India's fishery sector.

Enhancement of fish production within India.

Global escalation of India's fish exports.

Direct benefits to Indian fishermen and fish farmers.

Augmentation of employment opportunities within the fishery sector in India.

Inclusive benefits for Self-Help Groups, joint liability groups, scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), women, and differently-abled individuals within the fisheries sector.

Encouragement of private investment and entrepreneurship in the fisheries domain.

Document required for PMMSY

KYC documents (AADHAR, Voter ID, PAN Card, Driving License etc.)

Passport size photo

Land Record

Quotation/Invoice (if available)

IT Returns (if available)