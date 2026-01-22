Atal Pension Yojana extended till FY31: What subscribers can earn monthly

The Union Cabinet has decided to continue the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) till FY31, ensuring financial security for workers in the unorganised economy in their old age.

According to the Finance Ministry, the extension will also secure funding for promotional and developmental activities, as well as meet viability gaps.

Atal Pension Yojana

Launched in May 2015, APY is a voluntary pension scheme aimed primarily at workers in the unorganised sector, including daily wage earners, self-employed individuals and those without access to formal retirement benefits. It provides a steady monthly pension after retirement, helping subscribers avoid income uncertainty in old age.

As of January 19, 2026, more than 86.6 million people have enrolled under APY, making it one of India’s largest social security schemes. Who is eligible to join APY? To open an APY account, an individual must meet the following conditions: Be an Indian citizen aged between 18 and 40 years

Hold a savings bank account or a post office savings account

Not be an income taxpayer at the time of enrolment Since October 2022, individuals who are or have been income taxpayers are not eligible to open a new APY account. Existing accounts, however, continue unaffected.

Aadhaar is desirable for enrolment and is required to be submitted eventually for authentication, though accounts can be opened without it initially. How much pension does APY offer? APY provides a guaranteed monthly pension after the subscriber turns 60. The pension amount depends on the contribution level chosen at the time of enrolment. Available pension slabs are: Rs 1,000 per month Rs 2,000 per month Rs 3,000 per month Rs 4,000 per month Rs 5,000 per month The contribution amount varies based on the subscriber’s age at entry and the pension slab selected. Lower entry age means lower monthly contributions.