In buying term cover for women, compare premiums across insurers

The payout from a term plan can serve as a financial buffer. “Ideally, working women should have a cover of 10 times their annual income—the same as working men,” says Kapil Mehta, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of SecureNow.

Working women play a key role in their family’s finances, either as primary or co-breadwinner. “If something unfortunate happens to an earning member, the family loses the crucial income which would have gone towards paying off debts, meeting the cost of children’s higher education, or towards the upkeep of elderly parents,” says Rhishabh Garg, head of term insurance at Policybazaar.com.