Investors willing to diversify assets could consider the first tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2023–24 of this fiscal year, which is currently open for subscription and will close today on June 23, 2023. The set issue price for SGB Series I 2023–24 is Rs 5,926 per gram of gold, Rs 315 higher than the previous tranche’s issue price of Rs 5,611 per gram of gold in March 2023.



Ajinkya Kulkarni, Co-Founder and CEO, Wint Wealth says it is always good to diversify 5-10 per cent of one's portfolio in gold. Gold prices have gained over 17 percent in FY23, and around 8.2 per cent year to date. Traditionally, gold has been regarded as a safe haven for investors, especially during financially turbulent markets. You can invest in gold in various forms: jewellery, gold bars, or coins if you want physical gold. Apart from that , you can invest in gold exchange-traded funds (gold ETFs), golf funds and sovereign gold bonds, owing to better returns and lower risk of storage and theft.



Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB)

The Government of India launched the sovereign gold bond scheme in November 2015 to provide Indians with a substitute for investing in physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings- used for the purchase of physical gold- into financial savings. These government securities are linked to the current market price of gold and are issued by the Reserve Bank of India. SGBs are issued in the denominations of 1 gram of gold and its multiples. Their prices are linked to the price of 24-carat gold (Gold of 999 purity). The minimum investment should be of at least 1 gram of gold. Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families can buy up to 4 kg of SGB per financial year. In the case of trusts and similar entities, the maximum limit is 20 kgs per financial year. These bonds have a maturity date of 8 years. However, early encashment/ redemption of the bond is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issue on coupon payment dates and these bonds are also tradable in the secondary market. Let’s explore the pros and cons of investing in digital gold to help you make the best decision:

Gold Exchange Traded Fund, or Gold ETF? A gold exchange-traded fund is a passive investment instrument that combines the flexibility of the stock market with the simplicity of gold investment. They track the domestic physical gold price.



Gold ETFs are represented by 99.5% pure physical gold bars. Gold ETFs do not have any lock-in period or maturity. You can redeem gold exchange-traded funds by selling them at the stock exchange like equity shares. On liquidating the gold ETF, you are paid as per the domestic market price of gold.



Gold exchange-traded funds are stored in a Demat account without fear of it getting stolen and can be held as long as you want. Gold exchange-traded funds are units representing physical gold in a paper or dematerialised form. One unit of a gold exchange-traded fund is represented by 1 gram of physical gold. It can be bought and sold at market prices.



All the gains now will be classified as short term capital gains and taxation will be as per your applicable tax slab. When you redeem a Gold ETF, you don’t get physical gold but receive the cash equivalent.



You can use gold exchange-traded funds as collateral against loans. Gold exchange-traded funds have no securities transaction tax or GST, which are generally levied on physical gold purchases.



The difference between the two Unlike most other Mutual Fund schemes, Gold ETFs do not charge an exit load.

Risk: Sovereign gold bond is issued by the RBI and backed by the government, which makes it less risky. ETFs are backed by high-quality physical gold, but there are risks related to the AMC managing that ETF, explains Vaibhav Khandelwal of Wint Wealth.

Liquidiy: Gold ETFs are highly liquid as they can be traded on the stock exchange. Moreover, you can redeem them at any time. SGB cannot be redeemed before 5 years and it has low liquidity in the secondary market, making it a less liquid asset than gold ETFs.

Return: In Gold ETFs, only return is appreciation in gold pirce. In SGBs apart from gold price appreciation, an additional 2,5% interest is also available.

Expense: Gold ETFs are subject to asset management fees, which range between 0.2 and 0.5 per cent. Since SGBs are not managed by funds they do not incur any management charges or fee. Even gold mutual funds charge an expense ratio, which covers the fund management fees, administrative costs and other expenses. Typically these funds charge an expense ratio between 1% and 2%.

Lock in: SGBs have an eight year lock in, ETFs and gold mutual funds have no lock ins.

Taxation: For SGBs, your gains are exempted if held till maturity; if sold after 5 years you will be taxed at 20% with indexation; sold within 1-5 years - 10%; sold before 1 year - at slab rate. For Gold ETFs, short-term gain taxable at the slab rate, long-term gain taxable at 20%. Taxation on gold mutual funds is similar to debt funds. From April 1, gains from investments in gold funds will be taxed at the slab rate irrespective of the holding period. However, you are liable to pay a 20.8% tax on long-term capital gains on gold sales.

How to purchase: SGBs can be bought online through the RBI’s website or through the websites of the participating banks and institutions. To invest in a gold ETF, you must have a demat account. Investors can buy and sell gold ETF units on stock exchanges.

"SGBs are issued by the RBI, while Gold Funds and Gold ETFs are managed by AMCs. SGBs offer a fixed interest rate, while Gold Funds and Gold ETFs track the price of gold. When it comes to risk, all three investment options are low risk. If you are looking for a safe and secure investment with guaranteed returns, then SGBs are a good option. However, if you need more liquidity and want to be able to sell your investment at any time, then gold ETFs are a better choice," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.

How to decide between SGB, gold fund, and gold ETF?

Investment Horizon



Risk Appetite For the long term, SGBs may be a good option as they offer a guaranteed return of 2.5% per year. SGB comes with a lock-in period of minimum 5-years. However, if you need access to your investment in the short term, then gold ETFs or gold funds may be a better choice, said Shetty.



Investment Goals SGBs are a safe investment and considered good for risk-averse investors, but they do not offer as much potential for capital growth as gold ETFs or gold funds. If you are looking for a more aggressive investment, then gold ETFs or gold funds may be a better option, he said.



SGBs have three clear advantages over Gold funds/ETFs, according to Naveen Kukreja, Co-Founder & CEO, Paisabazaar If you are investing in gold to protect your wealth against inflation, then SGBs may be a good option. However, if you are investing in gold to generate income, then gold ETFs or gold funds may be a better choice.

1. interest income of 2.5% p.a. (in addition to the scope of capital appreciation) on the face value of the investment: : SGB offers an interest income of 2.5% p.a. to its investors on their nominal value of the investment, a feature not available in other gold-related instruments like Gold ETF or Gold funds. The accrued interest is credited to the investor on a half-yearly basis. However, the interest income is taxable as per the tax slab of the investor.

2. Sovereign guarantee on interest income: As the SGBs are issued by the Government of India, the interest income from SGB is covered by sovereign guarantee, the highest form of income protection available to any investors. However, the market risk of SGB is the same as gold ETF or gold funds as the capital gain/loss from SGB would primarily depend on the gold prices available during maturity or pre-mature redemption.

3. Tax treatment: While the interest income received from SGB is taxed as per the income tax slab of the investors, the capital gains realised on holding SGB till its maturity is fully tax exempt. Being a listed bond, selling SGB before its maturity but after one year of holding would attract a long capital gains tax of 20% with indexation benefits. The capital gains realised on selling SGB within one year of investment would be taxed as per the tax slab of the investor. In case of Gold Funds/ETFs, the realised capital gains are taxed as per the tax slab of the investor irrespective of the holding period. Thus, SGB offers higher tax efficiency to the investors falling in higher tax slabs.

Hold gold in demat format for higher liquidity



"I would also suggest investors to hold their SGBs in the demat form as it would provide higher liquidity to them. While premature redemption of SGB is allowed only after completing 5 years of investment and that too only on the date of interest payments, i.e. twice a year, SGBs held in the demat A/c can be traded in stock exchanges and thus, can be redeemed in the secondary market before their maturity and without any lock-in period. Holding SGBs through demat account would allow the investors to invest in SGB in smaller amounts at periodical intervals and make purchase or redemption decisions on the basis of their cash flows, asset allocation strategy and movements in gold prices," explained Kukreja.

"I would also suggest investors to hold their SGBs in the demat form as it would provide higher liquidity to them. While premature redemption of SGB is allowed only after completing 5 years of investment and that too only on the date of interest payments, i.e. twice a year, SGBs held in the demat A/c can be traded in stock exchanges and thus, can be redeemed in the secondary market before their maturity and without any lock-in period. Holding SGBs through demat account would allow the investors to invest in SGB in smaller amounts at periodical intervals and make purchase or redemption decisions on the basis of their cash flows, asset allocation strategy and movements in gold prices," explained Kukreja.

What should your gold investment strategy look like:



1. Physical vs Digital gold: Physical gold attracts 3% GST on the purchase, which is as good as a 3% capital loss. The price also may vary across sellers. Seller ‘A’ may sell at Rs 40,000. But seller ‘B’ may sell at Rs 39,000. Thus, physical gold is only advisable if we need it for jewellery or other consumption. Ajinkya Kulkarni, Co-Founder and CEO, Wint Wealth explains as follows:



2. Gold ETFs/ Mutual funds: Gold ETFs have no GST, and the price discovery is highly transparent. If an investor has a Demat, ETFs are better. If not, gold mutual funds are the way to go.

3. Tax: All above are taxed similarly to debt funds. Only Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) have different taxation.





SGB is the clear winner

4. Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs): SGBs have a lock-in period of 5 years. If an investor plans to stay invested for the long run (5+ years), SGBs are the best gold investment, giving an additional 2.5% return per year. Moreover, if held for eight years, the gains are tax-free. Also, one can take a loan against SGBs for any short-term requirement. So, with SGBs worth Rs 1 lakh, one can quickly get a bank loan of Rs 75000 at an interest rate lower than a personal loan.

SGB is the clear winner

Considering the pros and cons, if an investor is sure about gold investing for the long term, SGBs are the best way. Otherwise, Gold ETFs/ Gold mutual funds work better, said Kulkarni.



Poonam Tandon, Chief Investment Officer at IndiaFirst Life Insurance believes investors should buy gold on dips – there has been a slight correction in the price of gold currently and that can be used to accumulate the yellow metal. "Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) follow the price of gold and are great alternatives to owning physical gold. The SGB option is better than the gold ETF option. It pays interest @ 2.5% p.a. for the entire term, and there are no taxes on capital gains at maturity. Gold ETF returns are treated as short-term capital gains and taxed at the applicable tax rate. In terms of liquidity, though, gold ETFs are better than SGBs because they are easy to sell on stock exchanges," said Rahul Jain, President and Head, Nuvama Wealth.