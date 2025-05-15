Beyond the bag: How this luxury item is more than just an accessory

What's in a bag? That's a question that has confounded both men and women for years now. While men often see bags as an unnecessary spend, it is the opposite for women - a bag is a statement of who they are, where they are coming from, and the message they are sending across the room. A bag isn’t just an accessory: it’s power, personality, and purpose bundled in one piece.

As fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania puts it: "In India, your bag walks into the room before you do. It speaks before you say a word."

“A great bag is like great jewellery — it elevates everything, even your confidence. Being in a responsible position in my company, everyone looks up to me and one has to constantly engage with a lot of multinational companies and foreigners. So investing in a good label esp a branded luxury bag becomes important,“ says Ekta Bhatia, managing director of Gurugram-based Koind Logistics Pvt Ltd, a part of IBC Global Trading Pvt Ltd, an aviation cargo company.

Given India's economic growth and increase in disposable incomes, it is fast establishing itself as one of the world's most promising luxury markets, witnessing a consistent 11% year-on-year growth since the post-COVID era. “One trend that cuts across demographics is a growing affinity for branded labels. From bustling metro cities to emerging towns, Indians are increasingly gravitating toward luxury merchandise," says Firoz Khan, vice president & head (north India) at PPZ, an asset and retail management company. "Particularly in northern states like Delhi and Punjab, there's a noticeable preference for apparel and accessories that prominently display logos and brand names. This trend is not anecdotal — interactions with over a hundred sales professionals from global luxury brands confirm this consumer behavior. Cities in the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) and Eastern India follow closely behind in this race for brand visibility.”

Naturally, luxury brands are benefitting significantly from this shift. With 60 per cent of their sales coming from repeat customers and 27 per cent from new customer acquisition, these brands are no longer catering solely to the ultra-rich. Their expanding product range is attracting the upper-middle class, while aspirational buyers from the middle class are making occasional purchases for special occasions, driven by a desire to own at least a piece of luxury. Notably, Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets are witnessing a rapid growth of 33 per cent in the luxury sector, as per customer analytics shared by a leading international brand. This indicates a deepening penetration of luxury preferences beyond urban centres.

"Interestingly, in the parallel economy of fashion, first-copy luxury goods are flourishing at an even faster pace. Many consumers, unable to afford originals, willingly spend on high-quality replicas—often indistinguishable to the untrained eye—just to stay aligned with premium lifestyle cues," points out Khan. "It’s clear: India isn’t just consuming luxury; it’s aspiring to wear it, flaunt it, and live it." Rapid growth in luxury bag market In 2025, India's luxury handbag market is experiencing significant growth, driven by disposable incomes, a burgeoning middle class, and a heightened awareness of global fashion trends. India's handbag market is projected to increase by $1.98 billion between 2024 and 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.5 per cent, according to market research company Technavio. Handbags have become symbols of style and status, with luxury brands and affordable options catering to diverse consumer lifestyles and fashion preferences.

“A woman’s bag holds more than essentials — it holds her hustle, her mood, her secrets,” says celebrity designer Masaba Gupta. Handbags serve as an essential fashion accessory and personal item for individuals worldwide. Fashion preferences and aesthetic choices influence the selection of handbags, with consumers drawn to practical preferences such as durability and functionality, as well as aesthetic preferences for unique designs and premium materials. The handbags market encompasses a range of styles, from classic satchels and pouches to trendy clutches and backpacks. Materials include fabric, synthetic materials, exotic skins, and eco-friendly and ethical production practices. Straps, handles, closures, and accessories like zippers, snaps, and clasps add to the functionality and style.

Each label is known for a different reason. Louis Vuitton Speedy is a timeless favorite known for its versatility and iconic monogram design. Hermès Kelly is celebrated for its structured elegance and association with royalty. Chanel Classic Flap has been a symbol of sophistication, featuring the signature quilted leather and chain strap. Hermès Birkin is renowned for its exclusivity and craftsmanship, often seen as a status symbol. Louis Vuitton Neverfull is popular for its spacious design, making it ideal for daily use. Bottega Veneta Pouch is valued for its minimalist design and soft leather. Amongst ultra luxury bags, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Hermes, Dior, Jimmy Choo and Bottega Veneta are the most sought-after in India, in that order, says a spokesperson from Luxepolis.com, an online luxury marketplace in India. The spokesperson adds that these are followed by what are called “affordable luxury” branded bags such as Michael Kors, Burberry, Coach, Tory Burch, and DKNY.

Any brand typically has totes, clutches, crossbody, handbags and other styles, but there are certain bestsellers within each. The Jimmy Choo Pumps, especially gold glitters, Michael Kors Jet Set totes, Chanel’ classic double and single flap bags, and the knot clutches of Bottega Veneta are very popular. Crossbody bags of Coach and Tory Burch’ totes, flats and espadrilles, Burberry’s trench coats and Horseferry check pattern scarves and totes are most sought after. Even though some luxury shoppers shun monograms, the instantly recognisable CC lock of Chanel or the GG monogram of Gucci or the signature equestrian shape of a Ralph Lauren Polo bag are a hit while the monogram classics are still strong with Louis Vuitton.

Many of these luxury bags are handcrafted, such as all Hermes Birkins. An artisan can take up to 48 hours to create a single bag and it takes twelve hours to just stitch the Ralph Lauren bags. It’s such stories of craftsmanship and legacy that have a grip on the HNI buyer, while at other times it’s the association of who was seen carrying what. For instance, the Lady Dior Bag jumped in popularity after Lady Diana religiously carried it for most of her official travel and events. What’s trending “We’re seeing a growing appreciation for craftsmanship and timeless design in the Indian luxury handbag market," says Gautam Sinha, founder and creative director of Nappa Dori. "While trends like bucket bags and bold colours are making waves, there’s a definite shift towards products that tell a story, whether through material, construction, or heritage."

Nappa Dori, for example, focuses on minimal silhouettes brought to life through fine detailing and quality craftsmanship. Modern Indian women are also seeking pieces that are versatile and built to last. "The space is expanding beyond mere labels, and that’s where Nappa Dori has found resonance: in celebrating slow fashion, artisanal integrity, and functionality over fleeting trends,” says Sinha. But choosing a a luxury bag is easier said than done. There are so many variables that it is more a statement of identity, confidence, and lifestyle. The first step, then, is to define the purpose behind the purchase. It could be an everyday classic, or an occasion showstopper, or even a work power piece. For those thinking long-term, an investment buy such as a Hermès Birkin or Chanel 2.55 can double up as a style staple and financial asset. If one is trend-led and experimental, there are statement pieces from many trendy fashion houses.

Next, consider your personal style. A minimalist might gravitate towards clean lines and neutral palettes from brands like Céline or The Row, while maximalists can explore bolder patterns and embellishments from Dolce & Gabbana or Gucci. Vintage lovers may prefer iconic pieces like the Lady Dior or Chanel 2.55, while those drawn to edgy, urban styles can explore Balenciaga or Off-White. Material is another important consideration. Leather remains the gold standard for luxury and durability, with variations like lambskin, calfskin, and caviar leather offering different textures and wearability. Canvas options, like the LV Monogram or Goyard totes, provide a sportier aesthetic. For something rare and luxurious, exotic skins like crocodile or ostrich add a premium touch — though they come with special care requirements. Eco-conscious buyers can explore vegan leather alternatives from Stella McCartney or new-age sustainable labels like JW Pei.

If you’re looking at it as an investment, pay attention to resale value. Brands like Hermès, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton hold their value the best. Lastly, beware of counterfeits. Buy only from official boutiques, authorised retailers, or verified pre-loved platforms. Authenticity cards, holograms, and serial codes are non-negotiables. What after the buy? As with any expensive purchase, like jewellery or an Aston Martin, one must be careful of post-purchase maintenance. Caring for a luxury handbag requires more than occasional cleaning: it's about thoughtful, consistent upkeep to preserve both beauty and value. Begin by storing your bag smartly. Always place it in its original dust bag when not in use, and stuff it with tissue paper, bubble wrap, or a handbag pillow to help it maintain its shape. Avoid using plastic bags, as they trap moisture and can lead to fungus or discolouration. Bags should be stored standing upright rather than hanging to prevent warping of the straps.