Update your EPFO KYC information and save time and trouble: Here's how

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) requires members to update Know Your Customer (KYC) information for fund transfers, claim settlements, and to avoiding discrepancies. Keeping KYC information such as Aadhaar , PAN, bank account, and mobile number updated helps avoid delays and ensures timely credit of EPF contributions.

Here's a guide to updating your KYC details on the EPFO portal.

Updating KYC ensures:

Faster claim approvals and settlements

Seamless PF account transfers when switching jobs

Error-free interest credit and annual account statements

Reduced chances of account mismatches

Step-by-step process to update EPFO KYC

You can update your KYC details online via the EPFO Unified Member Portal. Here’s how:

Step 1: Log in to the EPFO Portal

Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Enter your Universal Account Number (UAN) password, and the captcha code to log in

Step 2: Navigate to KYC section

On the homepage, go to the ‘Manage’ tab

Click on ‘KYC’ from the dropdown menu

Step 3: Add or update documents

You will see a list of KYC options like PAN, Aadhaar, bank details, passport, driving licence, etc.

Enter the required information and upload scanned copies of the respective documents

Make sure the details match exactly with what’s on the documents

Step 4: Save the Information

After entering the details, click on the ‘Save’ button

The status will show as “Pending for Approval”

Step 5: Employer Verification

Your employer needs to verify and approve the KYC request

Once approved, the status will change to “Approved by Employer” and later by EPFO

Points to remember

Ensure your Aadhaar and PAN are linked with your UAN

Any mismatch in details may lead to rejection

There is no fee for updating KYC on the EPFO portal

Regularly updating KYC is essential for hassle-free access to EPF services. With the EPFO now digitising more services, keeping your records updated is not just a good practice but a necessity.