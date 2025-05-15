Home / Finance / Personal Finance / CGHS got a digital makeover: How it helps beneficiaries in health care

CGHS got a digital makeover: How it helps beneficiaries in health care

Unified portal and mobile launched for central government's service for its employees and pensioners

Health Insurance Premiums
Health Insurance Premiums
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has launched a new Health Management Information System (HMIS) to improve digital services for its beneficiaries. According to the statement issued by CGHS, the new HMIS replaces a two-decade-old system and was developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).
 
Key Features of the New HMIS
 
Notable features of HMIS include:
 
  • PAN-based unique identification: Beneficiaries above 18 years are now required to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their CGHS ID, ensuring accurate identification and reducing duplication. 
  • Integrated Payment System: The manual payment process via the Bharat Kosh portal has been discontinued. All contributions must now be made through the official CGHS portal, with payments auto-verified to minimise errors and refund issues. 
  • Real-time tracking: Beneficiaries can monitor the status of their applications and services in real-time, enhancing transparency and reducing delays. 
  • Mobile application: A new 'myCGHS' mobile app is out, allowing users to access services, track applications, and receive updates on the go
 
Transition and implementation
 
According to the CGHS to facilitate the transition to the new system:
 
  • All CGHS Wellness Centres were closed to the public on April 26, 2025, to prepare for the system upgrade. 
  • The previous CGHS websites (www.cghs.gov.in and www.cghs.nic.in) have been deactivated. All services are now accessible through the unified portal: www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in. 
  • Beneficiaries are required to reset their passwords upon first login to the new system 
  • Applications pending payment as of April 27, 2025, have lapsed. Fresh applications must be submitted through the new portal
 
Support and assistance

Also Read

Ministry issues guidelines to ensure fair treatment to CGHS beneficiaries

Budget wishlist: Hospitals want rise in allocation, better PMJAY rates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 1,330 pts to 82,660; Nifty at 25,100; auto, bank, financials rally

Shapoorji Pallonji launches over Rs 1,400 crore luxury project in Gurugram

IEA sees global oil demand growth slowing to 650K bpd for rest of 2025

 
To ensure a smooth transition
 
Master trainers have been deployed across CGHS offices and Wellness Centres to assist beneficiaries.
 
User manuals and helpdesk facilities are available on the CGHS website and the 'myCGHS' app.
 
Beneficiaries are advised to contact their respective Additional Director (AD) Office or CGHS Card Section for queries.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Pharma, health care funds: Ignore correction, stay invested for long haul

Update your EPFO KYC information and save time and trouble: Here's how

SBI's new Index Fund targets Top 30 quality stocks - How you can invest

Want in? Four Seasons opens 2027 private jet bookings for the world's Elite

Jewels, jets, private clubs: What India's ultra-rich are investing in now

Topics :Central government health schemeBS Web ReportsPersonal Finance

First Published: May 15 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story