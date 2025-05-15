CGHS got a digital makeover: How it helps beneficiaries in health care

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has launched a new Health Management Information System (HMIS) to improve digital services for its beneficiaries. According to the statement issued by CGHS, the new HMIS replaces a two-decade-old system and was developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

Key Features of the New HMIS

Notable features of HMIS include:

PAN-based unique identification: Beneficiaries above 18 years are now required to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their CGHS ID, ensuring accurate identification and reducing duplication.

Integrated Payment System: The manual payment process via the Bharat Kosh portal has been discontinued. All contributions must now be made through the official CGHS portal, with payments auto-verified to minimise errors and refund issues.

Real-time tracking: Beneficiaries can monitor the status of their applications and services in real-time, enhancing transparency and reducing delays.

Mobile application: A new 'myCGHS' mobile app is out, allowing users to access services, track applications, and receive updates on the go

Transition and implementation

According to the CGHS to facilitate the transition to the new system:

All CGHS Wellness Centres were closed to the public on April 26, 2025, to prepare for the system upgrade.

The previous CGHS websites (www.cghs.gov.in and www.cghs.nic.in) have been deactivated. All services are now accessible through the unified portal: www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in.

Beneficiaries are required to reset their passwords upon first login to the new system

Applications pending payment as of April 27, 2025, have lapsed. Fresh applications must be submitted through the new portal

Support and assistance

To ensure a smooth transition

Master trainers have been deployed across CGHS offices and Wellness Centres to assist beneficiaries.

User manuals and helpdesk facilities are available on the CGHS website and the 'myCGHS' app.

Beneficiaries are advised to contact their respective Additional Director (AD) Office or CGHS Card Section for queries.