BharatPe launches all-in-one payment device: Know how it helps merchants

BharatPe One device combines point of sale, QR code, and speaker functionalities

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
BharatPe on Tuesday announced a payments device that combines point of sale (POS), QR code, and speaker functionalities. The payments startup will introduce BharatPe One in some 100 cities and expand to another 450 in six months.

BharatPe One will streamline transactions for merchants, offering versatile payment acceptance options including dynamic and static QR codes, POS, and speaker capabilities, said the company. The device is part of BharatPe's suite of simple, easy-to-use, and secure fintech products, which includes payments and business loans for its merchant partners.

The device provides a comprehensive payment solution for businesses, helping them manage transactions efficiently. The device’s versatility allows merchants to cater to various customer preferences, enhancing the overall payment experience.

"By combining multiple functionalities into one cost-effective device, we're providing a comprehensive solution tailored to the varied needs of small and medium businesses across diverse sectors," said Nalin Negi, chief executive officer of BharatPe.

Features of BharatPe One:

POS, QR, and speaker Integration: The device combines three essential payment methods, providing a versatile and convenient payment experience for customers.

Instant payment settlement: Payments are settled directly into merchants’ accounts, ensuring a smooth and efficient transaction process.

Interactive analytics: Merchants can view business trends and insights directly on the device, helping them make informed decisions.

Receipt for QR transactions: The device can generate receipts for QR transactions, providing a professional and organised payment experience.

No hidden charges: BharatPe One is priced competitively and has no hidden fees, said the company.

Free trial for seven days: Merchants can test the device before committing to a purchase, ensuring it meets their needs and expectations.

Managing transactions and settlements: The device can be managed and monitored through the BharatPe app, providing a centralised platform for businesses to manage their payment systems.

Topics :bharatpeOnline paymentsfinanceFintech startup

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

