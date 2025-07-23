For many elderly Indians, visiting a doctor can be both physically challenging and financially draining. But what if you could consult a qualified doctor from the comfort of your home and that too, for free?

The government’s e-Sanjeevani platform is making this possible, offering seniors easy access to medical advice without stepping out. Alongside, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has been expanded to cover citizens aged 70 and above, providing free hospitalisation for critical care. Together, these initiatives can help elderly individuals manage healthcare costs better and preserve their savings.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you or an elderly family member make the most of these schemes.

e-Sanjeevani: Free doctor consultations online

The e-Sanjeevani telemedicine service is designed to connect patients with doctors through video calls. For seniors who may struggle with travel or wish to avoid crowded hospital environments, it’s a practical solution.

Why it’s useful · Cuts down on travel time and expenses. · Reduces the risk of exposure to infections in clinics or hospitals. · Offers e-prescriptions that can be used to buy medicines directly. Step-by-step guide to register 1. Go online: Visit esanjeevaniopd.in or download the e-Sanjeevani app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. 2. Start registration: Click on “Patient Registration”. 3. Enter your mobile number: Request an OTP and verify it. 4. Fill in details: Provide name, date of birth, gender, and address. 5. Receive Patient ID: You’ll get a patient ID via SMS.

6. Book a consultation: Log in, request a token, and wait for the video call with a doctor. Cost: Completely free, including consultation and e-prescription. Ayushman Bharat: Free hospitalisation for those aged 70 and above For medical emergencies or hospital stays, the Ayushman Bharat scheme provides financial protection. Seniors get free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per year in empanelled hospitals. Key highlights · All citizens aged 70 and above are eligible. · Covers surgeries, critical care, and treatments for chronic conditions. · Cashless treatment available at empanelled hospitals.

How to access: · Go to the official Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY beneficiary portal: www.beneficiary.nha.gov.in. · Register or Login: · Look for a specific link or banner on the portal that is designated for senior citizens above 70 years of age. · Provide Aadhaar details · Complete verification · Enroll in the scheme Cost: No premiums or charges; the government funds the scheme fully. How it helps manage healthcare expenses? For seniors on fixed incomes, these two schemes can mean substantial savings: · Routine care savings: e-Sanjeevani eliminates doctor visit charges (typically Rs 200–Rs 1,000 per visit) and transport costs.