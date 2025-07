Planning to redeem MFs? AY 2025-26 tax rules may hit your returns

A slew of tax changes, effective from July 23, 2024, has altered how your mutual fund gains will be taxed in Assessment Year (AY) 2025–26. From higher long-term capital gains (LTCG) taxes on equity mutual funds to the removal of indexation benefits on older debt funds, investors now need to rethink their strategies. Experts say the timing of redemptions and choice of funds could have a noticeable impact on post-tax returns.

Col Sanjeev Govila (retd), certified financial planner and chief executive officer of Hum Fauji Initiatives, a financial advisory firm, says that hesitation could cost investors more in taxes.

- After July 23 : No indexation; full Rs 6 lakh taxed at 12.5 per cent, i.e., Rs 75,000.

-Before July 23: Indexation reduces taxable gain to Rs 3 lakh; tax = Rs 60,000.

- Debt MFs (bought before April 1, 2023): Priya invested Rs 10 lakh, now worth Rs 16 lakh.

-After July 23 : Tax rate rises to 12.5 per cent, increasing tax to Rs 59,375.

- Before July 23 : LTCG tax is 10 per cent after Rs 1.25 lakh exemption, resulting in Rs 47,500 tax.

- Equity MFs : Suppose Rohan invested Rs 10 lakh in July 2021 and sells for Rs 16 lakh.

“The loss of indexation means debt funds are now less nuanced and more expensive tax-wise,” Govila explains.

SIPs now have split tax personalities

Each SIP instalment is treated separately, and taxation depends on its purchase date. Govila says:

-SIPs before April 1, 2023: Debt fund units held >2 years taxed at 12.5 per cent LTCG.

-SIPs after April 1, 2023: Entirely taxed at slab rate, irrespective of holding period.

For example, Arun, investing Rs 5,000/month since 2022, will find his older debt SIPs taxed favourably compared to those started later.

A new six-way tax split

Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP, suggests splitting SIP investments into six categories for clarity: