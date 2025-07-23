Planning to redeem MFs? AY 2025-26 tax rules may hit your returns

Col Sanjeev Govila (retd), certified financial planner and chief executive officer of Hum Fauji Initiatives, a financial advisory firm, says that hesitation could cost investors more in taxes.

- After July 23 : No indexation; full Rs 6 lakh taxed at 12.5 per cent, i.e., Rs 75,000.

-Before July 23: Indexation reduces taxable gain to Rs 3 lakh; tax = Rs 60,000.

- Debt MFs (bought before April 1, 2023): Priya invested Rs 10 lakh, now worth Rs 16 lakh.

-After July 23 : Tax rate rises to 12.5 per cent, increasing tax to Rs 59,375.

- Before July 23 : LTCG tax is 10 per cent after Rs 1.25 lakh exemption, resulting in Rs 47,500 tax.

- Equity MFs : Suppose Rohan invested Rs 10 lakh in July 2021 and sells for Rs 16 lakh.

“The loss of indexation means debt funds are now less nuanced and more expensive tax-wise,” Govila explains.

SIPs now have split tax personalities

Each SIP instalment is treated separately, and taxation depends on its purchase date. Govila says:

-SIPs before April 1, 2023: Debt fund units held >2 years taxed at 12.5 per cent LTCG.

-SIPs after April 1, 2023: Entirely taxed at slab rate, irrespective of holding period.

For example, Arun, investing Rs 5,000/month since 2022, will find his older debt SIPs taxed favourably compared to those started later.

A new six-way tax split

Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP, suggests splitting SIP investments into six categories for clarity: