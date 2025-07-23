Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Women in Haryana to get Rs 2,100 monthly aid under Lado Lakshmi scheme

Women in Haryana to get Rs 2,100 monthly aid under Lado Lakshmi scheme

Scheme likely to be introduced by Raksha Bandhan in August as state finalises eligibility rules

Rural India, Rural women
Photo: Shutterstock
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Haryana is set to launch a welfare scheme that will give monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100 for women in the state, benefiting 5 million of them.
 
Lado Lakshmi Yojana, a key promise of the BJP in its campaign for the October 2024 assembly elections, is likely to be rolled out in phases, PTI reported quoting sources.
 
A draft policy for the scheme has been sent to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for final approval, said Krishan Kumar Bedi, Haryana’s Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, on Tuesday.
 
“At the time of the polls, we made this promise. Our department has worked on it, and after several rounds of discussions, we have submitted a proposal. Once our department gets a go-ahead from the CMO and the finance department, it will be ready (to implement the scheme),” Bedi told PTI.
 

Launch likely by August

 
Government officials told PTI the scheme could be announced on or before Raksha Bandhan on August 9. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has previously stated that “full planning” has been done for the rollout.
 
In the 2025-26 state budget, Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, had earmarked Rs 5,000 crore for the scheme. The financial aid is aimed at supporting women, especially those from lower-income households.
 

Who will be eligible?

 
While final eligibility criteria are yet to be announced, sources indicated that employed women and pensioners may be excluded from the scheme. The proposals currently suggest filters based on age, income levels, and other socio-economic factors.
 
-Women from economically weaker sections could be prioritised.
 
-Phased implementation may start with rural areas first, according to officials familiar with the matter.
 
-The scheme is expected to provide a financial cushion to households and improve women’s participation in family decisions.
 
(with inputs from PTI)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RTI could help you in knowing EPF claim status: How to file an application

Motilal Oswal Alternates raises ₹2,000 cr for realty fund, clocks 20% IRR

Manipal Group's Shruti Pai buys ₹64 cr duplex in Bengaluru's Jayamahal Ext

From Tourism to Tech: Sector surge lifts markets in June, Small--caps lead

Premium

Long-short funds: Check if shorting aims to cut risk or boost returns

Topics :Haryana Governmentschemewomen employmentBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story