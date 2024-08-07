Schengen visa mandatory for all Greece visits: Here's what you need to know

You need a Schengen visa to travel to Greece. Recent media reports claimed that Greece has waived Schengen visa requirements for visitors from 188 countries, including the UK, the Netherlands, Portugal, Taiwan, Spain, Germany, and the US.

However, these claims are incorrect. According to Atlys, a travel tech startup, the Schengen visa is still mandatory for travel to Greece. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Accurate information is crucial when planning international travel. While the idea of visa-free travel to Greece is appealing, travellers must ensure they have the correct documentation before their journey.

Applying for a Greece visa

For those needing a visa, here’s a simple guide:

1. Book an appointment for a Schengen visa.

More From This Section

2. Download and fill out the application form from the official website.

3. Submit the completed form along with the required documents.

4. Attend an interview once your documents are accepted.

5. Wait for a response regarding your visa application.

Types of Greece visas

Tourist visa

A tourist visa is for those who wish to visit Greece for leisure. The required documents include a valid passport, completed application form, passport-sized photos, travel insurance, proof of accommodation, flight reservations, and proof of funds. This visa is valid for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

Business visa

A business visa is for those visiting Greece for professional reasons. Similar to the tourist visa, it requires a valid passport, application form, photos, travel insurance, proof of accommodation, flight reservations, proof of funds, and employment details. This visa is also valid for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

Study visa

Students wishing to study in Greece need a study visa. Required documents include a valid passport, application form, proof of accommodation, proof of funds, an invitation letter from the university, health insurance, passport-sized photos, proof of payment of university fees, and proof of sponsorship or scholarship if applicable. The validity of this visa depends on the course duration.

Transit visa

Travellers passing through Greece to another destination need a transit visa. This applies to both air and sea travel. Required documents include a valid passport, application form, proof of accommodation, proof of funds, travel insurance, passport-sized photos, a confirmed ticket for a third country, proof of visa fee payment, and a valid visa for the final destination.

Processing times

The processing time for all types of Greece visas for Indians is up to 15 working days. Delays may occur if there are mistakes in the application.

Tourism in Greece

Greece saw 33 million tourists last year, which is more than three times its population. "The tourism sector's economic contribution has grown from €9.5 billion (Rs 870 billion) in 2010 to €20.5 billion in 2023," according to official data. A further 10% increase is anticipated this year. This revenue has been crucial in managing Greece's economic challenges, though there are concerns about over-reliance on tourism.

Around 17% of Greece's workforce is employed in tourism, which is higher than the European average and more than double that of Spain and Italy. Greece's extensive transportation infrastructure, including air travel, boats, trains, and buses, makes it a top holiday destination, especially for cruise trips.

Earlier in the year, on April 1, Greek authorities on Rhodes Island launched the visa-express programme for Turkish tourists. This initiative allowed Turkish citizens to visit 10 Greek islands for up to seven days without needing a full Schengen visa. Greek officials stated that this not only promoted tourism but also helped ease tensions between Greece and Turkey.

Attractions and Unesco sites

Greece's stunning coastlines, unique islands, and mountains have long been a dream destination for many. Hosting 18 Unesco World Heritage Sites, Greece is rich in archaeological sites and historic architecture. Additionally, its vibrant nightlife attracts countless visitors each year.