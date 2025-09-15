Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ITR deadline today: Checklist to stay penalty-free and claim deductions

ITR deadline today: Checklist to stay penalty-free and claim deductions

ITR deadline: From regime selection to e-verification, here's what to tick off before the ITR deadline ends tonight

income tax
ITR Deadline Today, 15 Sep 2025
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The deadline to file income tax returns for all non-audit cases for Assessment Year 2024-25 ends on Monday. Missing the deadline can mean penalties, interest charges, and the loss of key tax benefits.
 
The Income Tax Department had in a recent X post clarified about the extension. “The due date for filing ITRs remains September 15, 2025,” it said. Experts urge taxpayers to make a final check to avoid these costly slip-ups.
 

What if you miss a deadline?

 
Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, a late fee is automatically levied:
 
·  Rs 1,000 if total income is up to Rs 5 lakh
 
·  Rs 5,000 if income exceeds Rs 5 lakh
 
“This penalty is levied even if all your tax is already deducted at source (TDS) and no extra tax is due,” says Niyati Shah, chartered accountant and vertical head – personal tax at 1 Finance.
 
There is also interest under Sections 234A, 234B and 234C on unpaid or underpaid taxes. For instance, Section 234A charges 1 per cent per month on unpaid tax from September 16 until filing, which can quickly inflate your final liability.
 

Mandatory form 10-IEA for some taxpayers

 
From AY 2024-25, the new tax regime is the default for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs). Those with business, professional or freelance income must file Form 10-IEA if they wish to opt out of the new regime and claim deductions under the old regime.
 
“Form 10-IEA must be submitted on or before the due date for filing ITR. If it is missed, the tax department will automatically apply the new regime and disallow all exemptions like HRA, 80C deductions or housing loan interest,” cautions Shefali Mundra, chartered accountant & tax expert at ClearTax.
 

Common mistakes to watch out for

 
·  Waiting until the last minute to file ITR or Form 10-IEA
 
·  Entering wrong assessment year, PAN or name details
 
·  Assuming regime selection in the ITR is enough without filing Form 10-IEA (for business/professional income)
 

Quick filing checklist

 
Experts urge to ensure you tick all these boxes: 
 
·  Reviewed pre-filled data: Match income, deductions and TDS with Form 26AS/AIS
 
·  Filed Form 10-IEA (if required): To stay in old regime if eligible
 
·  Paid self-assessment tax: Avoid interest under Sections 234A/B/C
 
·  Validated bank account: For smooth refund credit
 
·  E-verified your ITR: Using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or DSC within 30 days
 
·  Saved acknowledgement: For future use in loans, visas, or financial proof
 

More than just a penalty

 
Late filing does more than just cost money. It can delay refunds, block carry-forward of certain losses, force you into the new tax regime, and even create hurdles when applying for loans or visas.
 
A day’s delay can add thousands to your tax outgo and reduce financial flexibility. As Shah puts it, “timely filing is no longer optional, it’s a financial safeguard.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dream homes in limbo: SC pushes Centre for revival fund to protect buyers

₹5,000 cr released for Sahara depositors: What small investors should know

Premium

Buyers investing in agricultural land must adhere to state-specific rules

Hyderabad business family buys ₹140-crore Jor Bagh bungalow in Delhi

Premium

Buying home: Choose based on urgency, risk appetite, and financial capacity

Topics :Income Tax filingIncome Tax e-filingBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story