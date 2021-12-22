Govt introduces BH-series for new vehicles: Here are eligibility criteria

-
Government on Wednesday said Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has in August introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles i.e. “Bharat series (BH-series)”
A personal vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another. This vehicle registration facility under “Bharat series (BH-series)” will be available on voluntary basis to defence personnel, employees of Central Government/ state governments/ Central/ state public sector undertakings and private sector companies/organisations, which have their offices in four or more states/union territories. This will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across states/UTs of India upon relocation, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of te amount that was being charged earlier for that vehicle.
