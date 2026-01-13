Book now or wait? Cleartrip's new tool takes the stress out of flight fares

If you’ve ever stared at a flight fare wondering “Should I book now or wait?”, you’re not alone. Price drops, sudden hikes and the fear of missing the best deal have become one of the biggest sources of stress for travellers. Now, Cleartrip says it has a solution.

The Flipkart-owned travel platform on Monday launched ‘Price Trends’, a first-of-its-kind feature designed to replace guesswork with clarity and help users make faster, more confident booking decisions.

What Price Trends does—simply

Instead of forcing travellers to track fares manually or rely on gut instinct, Price Trends tells users whether the current flight price is lower than usual, typically priced, or higher than average for their chosen route and date.

Surfaces price trends for flights booked up to 60 days before travel. The feature analyses historical flight pricing data from the last 30 days and surfaces a clear signal directly on the search results page, where booking decisions are actually made. Price Trends currently works for flights booked up to 60 days before travel, covering the window when most travellers plan and book. "Price Trends marks the first step in Cleartrip's larger pricing intelligence roadmap. We have built it based on a simple idea that 'transparency creates trust.' By combining historical data with trend analysis, we are giving travellers a clear, actionable view of pricing instead of leaving them to speculate. As we continue to strengthen this, we will also layer in smarter alerts, deeper insights and predictive capabilities powered by AI that proactively help travellers stay ahead of price movements and make the right booking decision at the right time," said Manoj Awasthi, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Cleartrip.

Why this matters to travellers Anything related to flight pricing—when to book, whether prices will fall, or the fear that fares will jump right after booking—often overshadows the excitement of planning a trip. Cleartrip’s new feature aims to remove that anxiety by offering data-backed context, not vague predictions. Instead of just showing a number, Price Trends shows how that number compares to recent trends, along with the price difference. This allows travellers to make decisions based on information, not fear of missing out. Arnav Sharma, Group Product Manager at Cleartrip, adds that the goal is to make booking feel less like a gamble and more like a well-informed decision. With Price Trends, travellers no longer need to constantly refresh prices or worry about sudden jumps—the information they need is available right where they book.