Subscribers of pension scheme NPS Vatsalya will receive the same tax benefits as regular NPS for their contributions under Section 80CCD(1B), said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2025 speech on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2025: Where does the rupee come from and where does it go? “It is proposed to extend the tax benefits available to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) under sub-section (1B) of section 80CCD of the Income-tax Act, 1961 to the contributions made to the NPS Vatsalya accounts, as applicable,” she said.

Union Budget 2025 could make the scheme more attractive to parents.” Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, said: “With the introduction of tax benefits under section 80CCD of Income Tax Act in thiscould make the scheme more attractive to parents.”

Also Read

What is the NPS?

Also Read: KCC Limit in Budget 2025 NPS is a government initiative ensuring steady income after retirement for its participants. It was launched in January 1 2004, primarily for new government recruits. On May 1, 2009, the NPS was extended to all Indian citizens on a voluntary basis, including workers in the unorganised sector.

What is NPS Vatsalya scheme

The NPS Vatsalya scheme, introduced in September 2024, helps parents plan their children's financial security. No specific tax benefits were announced for this scheme at the launch of the scheme.

NPS Vatsalya is to foster early retirement savings habits and ensure long-term financial security. It allows parents to open accounts for their children and contribute to their retirement savings, encouraging a habit of disciplined saving from a young age.