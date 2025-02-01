Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, announced an increase in the loan limit of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. “Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) facilitate short-term loans for 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. The loan limit under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme will be enhanced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for loans taken through the KCC,” the finance minister said. Business Standard reported on January 11 that the Union government might increase the maximum loan limit under the KCC scheme from Rs 3 lakh to over Rs 5 lakh in the Union Budget for FY25. Launched in 1998, the KCC scheme provides short-term crop loans of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers engaged in agriculture and allied activities at a benchmark interest rate of 9 per cent. As of June 30, 2023, the scheme had over 7.4 crore active KCC accounts, with a total outstanding credit of Rs 8.9 lakh crore. Read Also: Income Tax New Regime “The move will ensure that farmers can access adequate credit to enhance productivity, thereby boosting rural economic growth. We believe the KCC loan limit should be periodically revised to account for rising inflation. Additionally, swift disbursal of these loans should be prioritised, where artificial intelligence (AI) can be a key enabler. Automating KCC loan processing can increase efficiency and provide farmers with timely financial assistance, reducing the risk of crop failures due to a lack of funding at the sowing stage,” said Vishal Sharma, co-founder and chief executive officer, AdvaRisk, an ICICI and NABARD-backed fintech startup enabling financial institutions with AI-powered collateral management solutions. Earlier, while discussing the KCC strategy, Shaji K V, chairman, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), stated that the programme aims to cover not just land-owning farmers but also those with minimal land holdings and individuals engaged in animal husbandry and fisheries. “Agriculture extends beyond crop production, and these sectors also require subsidised credit to improve per capita income. To support this, we are running a campaign in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, involving all banks and rural financial institutions, to ensure adequate credit flow to the animal husbandry and fisheries sectors. We are also urging state governments to register fish farmers, as improved registration is essential. Once farmers are registered and linked to their activities, we can effectively prompt banks to provide loans,” the NABARD chairman said. To provide KCCs to all eligible farmers, the government launched two phases of the KCC Saturation Campaign in February 2019. According to NABARD data, as of October 2024, 167.53 lakh KCCs with a total credit limit of Rs 1.73 lakh crore were issued by cooperative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) as part of the saturation drive. This includes: