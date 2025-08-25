Budget behind the fun: How much Indians are spending on Spain's La Tomatina

The iconic tomato fight of La Tomatina isn’t just a cultural splash—it’s becoming a serious line item in Indian travellers’ holiday budgets. What started as a Bollywood-inspired fantasy from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has now evolved into a high-spend travel trend, with Indians shelling out lakhs to soak in Spain’s biggest fiesta.

The Budgets Behind the Fun

Spain holidays overall: Data analysed by online travel plaform PickYourTrail, shows the sweet spot is ₹2–2.5 lakh per person, enough to cover flights, accommodation, and multi-city tours across Spain.

La Tomatina itself: Travellers typically set aside ₹30,000—this includes stays in Buñol and activities before and after the tomato battle.

Europe holidays in peak August: Indians spend an average of ₹6.4 lakh per trip, with La Tomatina often just one highlight in a larger Europe itinerary that includes Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, and even France. Who’s Spending and Why Gen Z: Extends stays to 10–15 days, prioritising immersive experiences like vineyard tours, cooking classes, and music festivals. Millennials: Prefer shorter, structured itineraries, balancing work schedules with cultural experiences. Families & Groups: Treat the festival as a unique way to bond, often combining it with sightseeing across Spain. Travel Patterns City Leaders: Bangalore is topping the charts in bookings, followed by Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.