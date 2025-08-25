CIBIL score not mandatory: Govt tells banks not to reject first-time loans

In a key clarification for retail borrowers, the Ministry of Finance has said that banks cannot reject loan applications from first-time applicants merely because they do not have a credit score

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary reiterated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not prescribed any minimum credit score requirement for loans.

No minimum Credit score needed for loan

Referring to the RBI’s Master Direction issued on January 6, 2025, Chaudhary said, “First-time borrowers’ loan applications should not be rejected just because they have no credit history.” The minister further noted that in India’s deregulated credit environment, lenders are free to take commercial decisions based on board-approved policies and broad regulatory guidelines.

Importantly, information from a Credit Information Report, including the CIBIL score , is only one of several factors that banks may consider before granting a loan. Due diligence still required Even though a CIBIL score is not mandatory for new borrowers, banks are still expected to perform due diligence. This involves background checks such as: · Examining repayment history, if available · Identifying delayed or defaulted payments · Checking for restructured or settled loans · Reviewing any accounts written off These assessments help lenders gauge repayment capacity before extending credit. Cost of obtaining a credit report Chaudhary also pointed out that the fee charged for accessing a credit report is capped by the RBI. Credit Information Companies (CICs) can charge up to Rs 100 for providing an individual’s own credit information. Any charge beyond this would be considered invalid.