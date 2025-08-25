Home loan rate in August starts from 7.35%: Check banks' offerings here

Public banks keep rates competitive
Public bank home loan rate in August
|
Name of Lender
|Loan Amount (Rs)
|Upto 30 Lakh
|Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh
|Above 75 Lakh
|PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|State Bank of India
|7.50-8.95
|7.50-8.95
|7.50-8.95
|Bank of Baroda
|7.45-9.25
|7.45-9.25
|7.45-9.50
|Union Bank of India*
|7.35-10.00
|7.35-10.00
|7.35-10.00
|Punjab National Bank
|7.45 onwards
|7.45 onwards
|7.45 onwards
|Bank of India
|7.35-10.10
|7.35-10.10
|7.35-10.35
|Canara Bank**
|7.50-10.25
|7.45-10.25
|7.40-10.15
|UCO Bank***
|7.40-9.50
|7.40-9.50
|7.40-9.50
|Bank of Maharashtra
|7.35-10.15
|7.35-10.15
|7.35-10.15
|Punjab and Sind Bank
|7.55-10.75
|7.55-10.75
|7.55-10.75
|Indian Overseas Bank
|7.35 onwards
|7.35 onwards
|7.35 onwards
|Indian Bank
|7.40-9.40
|7.40-9.40
|7.40-9.40
|Central Bank of India
|7.35-9.40
|7.35-9.40
|7.35-9.40
Private banks start higher
Private bank home loan rate in August
|
Name of Lender
|Loan Amount (Rs)
|Upto 30 Lakh
|Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh
|Above 75 Lakh
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|7.99 onwards
|7.99 onwards
|7.99 onwards
|ICICI Bank
|7.70 onwards
|7.70 onwards
|7.70 onwards
|Axis Bank
|8.35-11.90
|8.35-11.90
|8.35-9.35
|HSBC Bank
|7.70 onwards
|7.70 onwards
|7.70 onwards
|South Indian Bank
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|Karur Vysya Bank
|7.95-10.90
|7.95-10.90
|7.95-10.90
|Karnataka Bank
|8.19-10.74
|8.19-10.74
|8.19-10.74
|Federal Bank
|8.75 onwards
|8.75 onwards
|8.75 onwards
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|8.15-9.50
|8.15-9.50
|8.15-9.50
|Bandhan Bank
|8.41-15.00
|8.41-12.58
|8.41-12.58
|RBL Bank
|8.20 onwards
|8.20 onwards
|8.20 onwards
|CSB Bank
|9.39-11.08
|9.39-11.08
|9.39-11.08
|HDFC Bank
|7.90 onwards
|7.90 onwards
|7.90 onwards
|City Union Bank
|8.25-9.50
|8.50-10.00
|8.75-10.50
Housing finance companies more expensive
Housing finance company home loan rate in August
|
Name of Lender
|Loan Amount (Rs)
|Upto 30 Lakh
|Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh
|Above 75 Lakh
|HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
|LIC Housing Finance
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|7.35 onwards
|7.35 onwards
|7.35 onwards
|Tata Capital
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|7.75 onwards
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.25-11.50
|8.25-11.50
|8.25-10.85
|GIC Housing Finance
|8.20 onwards
|8.20 onwards
|8.20 onwards
|SMFG India Home Finance
|10.00 onwards
|10.00 onwards
|10.00 onwards
|Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance)
|8.75 onwards
|8.75 onwards
|8.75 onwards
|Aditya Birla Capital
|8.25 onwards
|8.25 onwards
|8.25 onwards
|ICICI Home Finance
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|7.50 onwards
|Godrej Housing Finance
|8.55 onwards
|8.55 onwards
|8.55 onwards
|*Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy. **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank. ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively.
|Rates as of 20th August 2025
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
What does it mean for borrowers?
