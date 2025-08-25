Home loan rate in August starts from 7.35%: Check banks' offerings here

Home loan interest rates stayed broadly stable in August 2025, offering some relief to borrowers grappling with high EMIs over the past two years. According to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com, rates continue to start as low as 7.35 per cent among leading public sector lenders, while most private banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) are offering loans at upwards of 7.70 per cent.

Public banks keep rates competitive

Public sector banks remain the first choice for cost-conscious borrowers. Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank are currently offering the lowest starting rates of 7.35 per cent, across different loan slabs. State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, is keeping its home loan rates between 7.50 and 8.95 per cent, without much change from July.

Borrowers opting for women-centric concessions or those transferring existing loans may also get additional discounts at select banks such as UCO Bank and Canara Bank. Public bank home loan rate in August Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS State Bank of India 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 Bank of Baroda 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.50 Union Bank of India* 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 Punjab National Bank 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards Bank of India 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.35 Canara Bank** 7.50-10.25 7.45-10.25 7.40-10.15 UCO Bank*** 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 Bank of Maharashtra 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 Punjab and Sind Bank 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 Indian Overseas Bank 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards Indian Bank 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 Central Bank of India 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40

Private banks start higher Among private banks, Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering loans from 7.99 per cent, while ICICI Bank and HSBC begin at 7.70 per cent. HDFC Bank, one of the largest players in the retail home loan segment, has set its entry rate at 7.90 per cent. However, several lenders such as Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank have higher spreads, with maximum rates touching 12–15 per cent depending on the borrower’s profile. Private bank home loan rate in August Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards ICICI Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards Axis Bank 8.35-11.90 8.35-11.90 8.35-9.35 HSBC Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards South Indian Bank 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards Karur Vysya Bank 7.95-10.90 7.95-10.90 7.95-10.90 Karnataka Bank 8.19-10.74 8.19-10.74 8.19-10.74 Federal Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 Bandhan Bank 8.41-15.00 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58 RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards CSB Bank 9.39-11.08 9.39-11.08 9.39-11.08 HDFC Bank 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50

Housing finance companies more expensive HFCs are generally quoting higher rates compared to banks. While Bajaj Housing Finance is among the more competitive with starting rates of 7.35 per cent, many players such as PNB Housing Finance, Aditya Birla Capital, and Godrej Housing Finance have entry levels of 8.20–8.55 per cent. Smaller NBFC-HFCs like SMFG India Home Finance continue to remain the costliest, with rates beginning at 10 per cent. Housing finance company home loan rate in August Name of Lender Loan Amount (Rs) Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs) LIC Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards Bajaj Housing Finance 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards Tata Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards PNB Housing Finance 8.25-11.50 8.25-11.50 8.25-10.85 GIC Housing Finance 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards Sammaan Capital (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards Aditya Birla Capital 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards ICICI Home Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards Godrej Housing Finance 8.55 onwards 8.55 onwards 8.55 onwards *Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy. **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank. ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively. Rates as of 20th August 2025 Source: Paisabazaar.com