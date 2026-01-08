Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Buying a car? Check out the best car loans available across lenders

Buying a car? Check out the best car loans available across lenders

If you are looking to buy a car before the Budget, here are the best loan rates available across lenders to help you make an informed decision

Passenger Vehicles, GST, Auto industry, Car sales
premium
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 5:27 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Passenger vehicle sales have seen a spike in the wake of the GST rate cuts, which coincided with the festive sale. But the new year is also a good time to consider buying a car, since the central bank is unlikely to cut rates in a big way any time soon. Also, transmission of the earlier interest rate cuts have started to kick in, making this a good time to consider a vehicle purchase. Given that the majority of Indian consumers take out a car loan, they often apply far less scrutiny to the financing, focusing instead on just the pricing. PaisaBazaar’s table helps you quicky compare interest rates and processing fees across lenders, and make an informed decision.
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fund review: Franklin India Large Cap Fund

India's taxpayers move beyond salary as multi-income filings surge: Report

Rohit Sharma's wife buys Rs 26.30 crore flat in Mumbai's Prabhadevi

Premium

Life insurance mis-selling: Review benefit illustration, premium table

Delhi-NCR sees 39% jump in home launches as buyer interest rises: Report

Topics :car loanFinance NewsPersonal Finance

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story