Life insurance mis-selling: Review benefit illustration, premium table

Even as overall grievances against life insurers stayed flat, complaints linked to unfair business practices (UFBP) rose sharply. Grievances under UFBP increased from 23,335 in FY24 to 26,667 in FY25, an increase of 14.3 per cent, according to the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) annual report for 2024–25. The complaints underline the need for consumers to recognise mis-selling, protect themselves, and pursue redress when required.