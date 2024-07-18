Buying a car? Here are best loan rates by various companies

Car prices have increased so planning and selecting a loan to buy one is essential. Check out list of new car loan rates and charges:

New car loan rates and charges Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

UCO Bank offers interest rates of 8.45 per cent to 10.55 per cent, translating to EMIs between Rs 10,246 and Rs 10,759 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of 5 years. The bank does not charge a processing fee.

Union Bank of India offers interest rates of 8.70 per cent to 10.45 per cent, resulting in EMIs ranging from Rs 10,307 to Rs 10,735 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of five years. The processing fee is Rs 1,000.

Canara Bank is offering an interest rate of 8.70 per cent to 12.70 per cent, resulting in EMIs between Rs 10,307 and Rs 11,300 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh for a tenure of five years. The processing fee is 0.25 per cent of the loan amount, with a maximum of Rs 2,500.

Punjab National Bank offers interest rates of 8.75 per cent to 10.60 per cent, translating to EMIs between Rs 10,319 and Rs 10,772 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of five years. The processing fee is 0.25 per cent of the loan amount and ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

Bank of Baroda offers an interest rate of 8.90 per cent to 12.70 per cent, resulting in EMIs between Rs 10,355 and Rs 11,300 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of five years. The processing fee is up to Rs 2,000.

More From This Section

Bank of India offers an interest rate of 8.85 per cent to 10.85 per cent, translating to EMIs between Rs 10,343 and Rs 10,834 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of five years. The processing fee is 0.25 per cent of the loan amount, ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

State Bank of India offers an interest rate of 8.95 per cent to 10.00 per cent, resulting in EMIs between Rs 10,367 and Rs 10,624 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of five years. The processing fee is up to Rs 1,500.

Here is a list by Paisabazaar.com on car loans offered by 18 banks with loan rates, EMIs and processing fees.



