Buying a home? The best home loan rates offered by banks, finance firms

Taking a loan to buy a home is an important financial choice. A slight difference in interest rate makes a lot of difference, so one should compare banks before deciding to buy a home loan.

‘Business Standard’ has compiled a list of the home loan rates offered by various financial institutions.

Public sector banks

Union Bank of India is offering interest rates in the range of 8.35 per cent to 10.90 per cent.

Bank of Baroda from 8.4 per cent to 10.90 per cent.

Punjab National Bank from 8.4 per cent to 10.25 per cent.