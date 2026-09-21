Buying under-construction property? Don't skimp on due diligence

Homebuyers are increasingly willing to wait for a new home instead of paying a premium for one that is ready for possession. Around 34 per cent of buyers preferred newly launched projects in the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), while only 18 per cent expressed a preference for ready-to-move-in homes, according to Anarock’s Consumer Sentiment Survey. This marks a reversal from H1 2022, when ready homes led with 30 per cent favouring them, against 25 per cent for new launches.

Why buyers now prefer new launches

Buyer confidence in timelines governed by the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (Rera), a wider choice of larger homes, and the reputation of large, listed developers have encouraged this shift. “This is in line with a broader multi-year trend: The share of fresh launches in actual sales across the top seven cities has been rising steadily,” says Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.

Lower entry price, wider choice Developers usually price newly launched properties below comparable ready or near-ready homes to build initial sales momentum. Buyers may, therefore, benefit from capital appreciation by the time they receive possession, especially when ready homes command a completion premium. “Buyers also get a wider choice of unit sizes, floors and layouts, along with construction-linked payment plans that reduce the upfront cash outflow compared with buying a ready home. This combination of a lower entry price and greater choice is driving demand for larger newly launched homes, particularly in the ~90 lakh-1.5 crore range,” says Puri. Delays can upset finances

Under-construction properties also carry significant risks. Possession delays can disrupt financial plans and force buyers to pay rent alongside equated monthly instalments (EMIs). Even with Rera safeguards, buyers may face cost escalation, changes in promised specifications, project delays or, in extreme cases, stalled projects and developer defaults. “Unlike most ready-to-move-in homes, under-construction properties also attract goods and services tax (GST), adding to the overall cost. Buyers should, therefore, verify the project’s Rera registration and check the developer’s record of completing projects on time before committing their money,” says Puri. Look beyond launch offers A developer may offset discounts and freebies through a higher base price. Buyers should compare the final cost with that of similar projects instead of focusing on the headline offer.

“Assured-rent or buyback promises are generally commitments made by the developer and are not bank-guaranteed. In some past cases, such schemes have faltered due to project delays or financial difficulties faced by developers,” says Puri. Read the fine print, examine the developer’s record of honouring such commitments, and treat unusually high assured returns as a warning sign rather than an added benefit. If a discount, assured return, waiver or incentive influences the purchase decision, ensure that the agreement for sale and other relevant contracts record it instead of relying on an oral promise or informal communication. Verify title and approvals Check the project’s Rera registration, sanctioned plans, approvals, proposed completion date and disclosed encumbrances. An independent title search should confirm the developer’s ownership or development rights and identify mortgages, charges, litigation or acquisition proceedings. Buyers can also search the Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (Cersai) and, where applicable, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) records for charges on the project land.

“Sanctioned plans should match what is being offered, including the unit’s area, specifications and amenities. Buyers should also compare the Rera completion date with the possession date in the agreement for sale and review clauses covering delays, refunds and compensation,” says Anuja N. Mukerji, partner, Aquilaw. Rera registration provides an important safeguard, but it does not certify title or replace independent legal due diligence. Assess the developer Extend due diligence beyond the project to the developer’s financial position, execution record and ability to deliver. “Buyers should check the timelines and quality of past projects, speak to existing homeowners where possible, and review Rera and court records for delays, extensions or litigation. Audited financial statements, project-related borrowings, charges or encumbrances on the land, lender approvals and any defaults or insolvency proceedings should also be examined,” says Mukerji.

Reluctance to share information, inconsistencies in documents, repeated delays and demands for payment before construction begins are warning signs. “Buyers should also visit the site to verify whether actual progress matches the developer’s claims. A developer’s past record, financial health and on-ground progress are key indicators of its ability to deliver,” says Mukerji. Link payments to construction For an under-construction property, the lender releases the home loan in stages, broadly in line with construction progress. Until it disburses the full loan, the borrower pays a pre-EMI, which is interest only on the amount released so far. The full EMI begins after the lender has disbursed the entire loan.

“A construction-linked plan may be preferable as the payments are more closely aligned with the actual progress of the project. Flexible or subvention schemes can reduce the initial outgo, but buyers should read the fine print carefully. Check who is paying the pre-EMI—the buyer or the developer—and what happens if the project is delayed. Most importantly, assess the total cost over the life of the loan rather than focusing only on the initial monthly outgo,” says Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and managing director (MD), Bajaj Capital. When a ready home works better A ready-to-move-in home offers certainty. Buyers can inspect the actual home, move in without waiting for construction, and avoid the risk of a missed possession deadline. It may also simplify cash flows when the alternative requires payment of both rent and pre-EMI.

Under-construction housing: Dos and don’ts Dos Check Rera registration for the specific phase/tower you are buying

Verify lender approvals; conduct your own legal and project due diligence

Budget for rent and pre-EMI during the construction period

Get possession timelines and key commitments in writing Don’ts “Factor in taxes and the tax treatment of home-loan interest, as these can materially change the overall comparison. Neither option is universally better. A ready home offers immediacy and greater certainty, while a new launch may suit buyers with a longer timeline and greater tolerance for waiting. The right choice depends on your cash flows, timeline and risk tolerance,” says Bajaj.