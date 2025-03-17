Canada eases post-graduation work permit rules for college graduates

Canada has recently revised its Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) rules, making it easier for international students graduating from college degree programs to qualify for a work permit. Previously, in 2024, Canadian colleges were required to ensure that graduates from certain degree programs met a specific field-of-study criterion to be eligible for a PGWP. This requirement applied only to colleges, not universities, and was part of a broader government initiative to tighten scrutiny on the international education sector.

However, the Canadian government has now removed this field-of-study restriction, opening up the PGWP to all students who graduate from Canadian bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, regardless of whether they attended a college or university. This change means that as long as students meet the language requirements, they will be eligible for a PGWP after graduation, helping to level the playing field between colleges and universities.

Larissa Bezo, CEO of the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE), explained, “Graduates of college degree programs will no longer be required to meet the PGWP field of study requirement.” This shift is expected to benefit Canadian colleges, which have traditionally attracted a large number of international students, especially in business-related programs. Colleges are known for equipping students with specialized, practical skills that are highly valued across the Canadian economy.

The removal of the field-of-study requirement allows Canadian colleges to better compete with universities in attracting international students, particularly in key markets that have been disrupted by previous immigration policies. Although colleges may take some time to regain their position in these markets, the revised policy strengthens their ability to recruit foreign degree students and provide them with opportunities to work in Canada after graduation.

The PGWP remains one of Canada’s most popular immigration pathways for international students, and with this change, Canadian colleges are now in a stronger position to attract and retain international talent. This will not only benefit the students but also help meet the needs of Canada’s economy by bringing in highly skilled workers.

New PGWP eligibility criteria

Graduates from any bachelor’s or master’s program can now apply for a PGWP, provided they meet the language proficiency requirements:

University graduates (bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral): CLB 7 or NCLC 7

College program graduates: CLB 5 or NCLC 5

These requirements apply to PGWP applications submitted after November 1, 2024.

Special Exemptions and Considerations

Certain students are exempt from these new limitations, including:

Students who began studies prior to November 1, 2024 – No field-of-study restrictions are in effect.

Flight school graduates – Still eligible for PGWP without language or field restrictions.

Programs subject to curriculum licensing agreements (after May 15, 2024) – Typically not eligible for PGWP.

Work Permit Duration Based on Program Length

Duration of a student's work permit varies according to completed program:

8 months to 2 years → Work permit same as program duration.

2 years or more → Can apply for three-year work permit.

Several programs → Total duration can come under some exceptions.