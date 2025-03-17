Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Canada eases post-graduation work permit rules for college graduates

Canada eases post-graduation work permit rules for college graduates

Students can work 20 hours per week during academic terms and full-time during breaks.

Canada education, canada
Photo: Shutterstock
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 8:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Canada has recently revised its Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) rules, making it easier for international students graduating from college degree programs to qualify for a work permit. Previously, in 2024, Canadian colleges were required to ensure that graduates from certain degree programs met a specific field-of-study criterion to be eligible for a PGWP. This requirement applied only to colleges, not universities, and was part of a broader government initiative to tighten scrutiny on the international education sector.
 
However, the Canadian government has now removed this field-of-study restriction, opening up the PGWP to all students who graduate from Canadian bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, regardless of whether they attended a college or university. This change means that as long as students meet the language requirements, they will be eligible for a PGWP after graduation, helping to level the playing field between colleges and universities.
 
Larissa Bezo, CEO of the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE), explained, “Graduates of college degree programs will no longer be required to meet the PGWP field of study requirement.” This shift is expected to benefit Canadian colleges, which have traditionally attracted a large number of international students, especially in business-related programs. Colleges are known for equipping students with specialized, practical skills that are highly valued across the Canadian economy.
 
The removal of the field-of-study requirement allows Canadian colleges to better compete with universities in attracting international students, particularly in key markets that have been disrupted by previous immigration policies. Although colleges may take some time to regain their position in these markets, the revised policy strengthens their ability to recruit foreign degree students and provide them with opportunities to work in Canada after graduation.
 
The PGWP remains one of Canada’s most popular immigration pathways for international students, and with this change, Canadian colleges are now in a stronger position to attract and retain international talent. This will not only benefit the students but also help meet the needs of Canada’s economy by bringing in highly skilled workers.
 
New PGWP eligibility criteria   

Also Read

Mark Carney sworn in as Canada's pm amid Trump's trade war threat

Trade war turmoil topples Canada's financial market from all-time high

Allies wrap up G7 meeting overshadowed by Trump's tariffs, Canada taunts

Donald Trump's pick for envoy to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, says it's sovereign

'Will always be unapologetically Canadian': Trudeau's last message as PM

 
Graduates from any bachelor’s or master’s program can now apply for a PGWP, provided they meet the language proficiency requirements:   
 
  • University graduates (bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral): CLB 7 or NCLC 7   
  • College program graduates: CLB 5 or NCLC 5   
  • These requirements apply to PGWP applications submitted after November 1, 2024.
 Special Exemptions and Considerations
  • Certain students are exempt from these new limitations, including:
  • Students who began studies prior to November 1, 2024 – No field-of-study restrictions are in effect.
  • Flight school graduates – Still eligible for PGWP without language or field restrictions.
  • Programs subject to curriculum licensing agreements (after May 15, 2024) – Typically not eligible for PGWP.
 
Work Permit Duration Based on Program Length
Duration of a student's work permit varies according to completed program:
8 months to 2 years → Work permit same as program duration.
2 years or more → Can apply for three-year work permit.
Several programs → Total duration can come under some exceptions.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

4 one-way tickets: How to convert bank points for extra Air India rewards

Premium

Book profits if your portfolio is overweight on US-focused equity funds

Premium

Govt likely to bring back single tax return system for search cases

Premium

Under-construction property: Check developer credibility before investing

Immigrants fuel US city growth; Miami, Illinois top destinations: Report

Topics :Canada

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story