House tax waiver scheme for Delhi residents: What this means for homeowners

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday announced a house-tax waiver scheme, allowing residents to clear their 2024-25 dues while getting all previous pending taxes written off.

This new scheme offers residents a golden opportunity to clear their 2024-25 house tax dues while also wiping off all past pending taxes. The move, which was made public by MCD Mayor Mahesh Khichi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj, Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, and senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, is expected to pass in the MCD House on Tuesday.

Who Will Benefit from the Scheme?

This scheme is designed to bring substantial relief to a broad range of Delhi residents and businesses:

Properties up to 100 square yards, including residential shops, will be fully exempt from house tax starting the next financial year. This is a significant relief for those living in smaller homes or running small businesses in these areas.

Homes between 100 and 500 square yards will receive a 50% waiver on house tax, making tax payments much more manageable for property owners in mid-sized homes.

Housing societies—many of which had never been eligible for tax exemptions before—will also benefit from the scheme. A total of 1,300 housing societies that previously had no tax relief will now receive a 25% rebate. This historic decision ensures that families living in these societies will also feel the financial relief.

Mayor Mahesh Khichi, speaking at the press conference, emphasized that AAP has consistently worked toward fulfilling its promises, and this decision is another step in that direction. The scheme, according to Khichi, will go a long way in reducing the financial burden on homeowners while also making the tax collection process more transparent.

" MCD property tax has its own nuances as computation under Unit Area method is not always straightforward. This amnesty scheme from MCD is quite helpful to clear out all past dues although the scheme (as reported in media) provides for 100% exemption to only smaller properties of up-to 100 square yards, bigger properties have only partial exemption. But no doubt, this will help assessees to get their annual property tax amount validated by MCD to avoid future pendency," said Vaibhav Suri, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

What does this mean for you?

The house-tax waiver scheme has several implications for various sections of the population. For homeowners in smaller properties, particularly those living in areas like Laxmi Nagar and Patel Nagar, the waiver provides immense relief. A family living in a 95-square-yard home in these neighborhoods will now be completely exempt from house tax, giving them a much-needed break from financial pressure.Those living in larger properties such as those in South Extension or Vasant Kunj will also see significant reductions in their tax liabilities. Homeowners in 450-square-yard properties in these upscale areas will benefit from a 50% tax cut, which will make their payments far more manageable.

"This move brings significant relief to homeowners and small businesses. For instance, a family living in a 95-square-yard house in Laxmi Nagar or Patel Nagar will now be completely exempt from house tax, reducing its financial burden. Meanwhile, a homeowner in a 450-square-yard property in South Extension or Vasant Kunj will see a 50% tax cut, making payments much more manageable," said Rohit Jain, Managing Partner, Singhania & Co.

Small shop owners in rehabilitation zones like Chandni Chowk and Karol Bagh will also benefit, as commercial properties in these areas qualify for tax relief, helping businesses stay afloat.

"Moreover, housing societies in areas such as Mayur Vihar and Janakpuri, which previously received no exemptions, will now enjoy a 25% waiver. This decision not only helps residents and businesses save money but also promotes a fairer, more transparent tax system, reducing disputes and instances of corruption," added Jain.