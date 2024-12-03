Canada SDS visa: Regular permits more affordable for students, says India

Canada’s popular Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa programme, which expedited international student visa processing, has ended recently, impacting thousands of students, particularly from India. The change, aligned with immigration reforms announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September, was discussed in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. The Indian government said it isn’t worried, as the benefits outweigh the challenges for students.

The SDS programme, introduced in 2018, allowed eligible students from India and other countries to fast-track their study permits by meeting specific financial and academic requirements. The Canadian government officially ended the programme on November 8.

The SDS programme required applicants to:

Pay one year’s tuition fees upfront.

Provide a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) of CAD 20,635 (approximately Rs 12 lakh) to demonstrate financial capacity.

Meet specific language proficiency benchmarks.

These steps allowed faster visa approvals but were costlier compared to standard procedures.

Regular study permits replace SDS

Following the SDS programme's discontinuation, all international students now need to apply through the regular study permit route. Junior external affairs minister Kirti Vardhan Singh explained in Parliament that the new system reduces financial barriers for students.

“Under the regular route, students are no longer required to pay the full one-year tuition fee upfront but only six months, making the process more affordable,” Singh told the House. “This change addresses the concerns of students who found the SDS requirements financially challenging.”

Canada justified the move as an effort to ensure equal access to the application process and improve the integrity of its immigration system.

'Issues concerning our students discussed with Canada'

India is Canada’s largest source of international students, with over 4,27,000 Indian students currently enrolled in Canadian institutions, according to the Indian High Commission. The Indian government reassured Parliament that it remains committed to addressing these changes.

“All issues facing Indian students in Canada are regularly discussed and raised with Canadian authorities. The government of India places high emphasis on the well-being of Indian students pursuing education in Canada,” said Singh.

Cuts to immigration targets in Canada

The end of the SDS programme is part of Canada’s broader immigration strategy, which includes sharp reductions in non-permanent resident admissions.

< On October 24, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced a cap of 3,95,000 permanent residents for 2025, down from 4,85,000 in 2024.

< Temporary immigrant numbers, including students and foreign workers, will drop to 4,46,000 in 2025 and 2026 from 8,00,000 in 2024.

< By 2027, Canada plans to accept only 17,400 new non-permanent residents annually.