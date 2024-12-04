Life certificate submission deadline missed? What pensioners must do next

Government pensioners have to submit a Life Certificate, or Jeevan Pramaan Patra , every year to confirm their continued eligibility for benefits. To ensure uninterrupted pension payments, this certificate must be submitted by November 30. Here is what should be done if someone has missed the deadline?

What is jeevan pramaan?

Jeevan Pramaan is a digital life certificate (DLC) for pensioners that is enabled by biometric authentication and based on Aadhaar. DLC is created for each pensioner using their Aadhaar number and biometric data.

Consequences of missing the deadline

Failure to submit a Life Certificate by the specified deadline may lead to a suspension of pension payments starting in December. This certificate is crucial for pension-disbursing authorities to verify that the pensioner is alive and eligible for benefits. Without it, the system halts payments automatically to avoid unauthorised transactions.

Missing the submission deadline can cause financial challenges for pensioners, particularly those dependent on their pension for monthly expenses.

What happens if pension is stopped?

Once you submit your life certificate, your pension, along with any arrears, will be disbursed with the next pension payment.

How to submit life certificate post-deadline:

Even if the deadline has passed, act without delay to ensure the continuation of your pension.

Visit your bank, post office, or a Common Service Centre (CSC) to complete the process.

Most pension-disbursing banks allow late submissions by pensioners.

You can also use the Jeevan Pramaan app or portal to generate and submit a Digital Life Certificate (DLC).

Carry a physical life certificate and relevant pensioner details (such as PPO number and Aadhaar) to the nearest pension disbursing branch.

Confirm the successful submission with your bank or pension office to avoid interruptions in your pension.