Cancer treatment bills hit Rs 30 lakh, insurance cover falls short: Report

Escalating cancer treatment costs and longer care cycles are heightening financial risks for Indian households, with bills for complex cases reaching Rs 30 lakh as care shifts from one-time procedures to prolonged, multi-stage journeys, according to an insurance company’s analysis of claims.

Care Health Insurance’s analysis shows a wide gap between early and advanced-stage treatment costs:

Early-stage cancer treatment typically costs around Rs 5–7 lakh per case.

Advanced and high-complexity cancers can push total spending to Rs 20–30 lakh.

Costs vary by disease progression, treatment protocol, duration and care intensity.

Policy discussions increasingly focus on affordability and access to cancer care, said the insurer.

Long treatment cycles, multiple claims ALSO READ | Medical Oncology in Tertiary Care: How Training and Clinical Judgment Shape Modern Cancer Treatment Cancer treatment usually involves several phases rather than a single hospitalisation. Patients often undergo combinations of surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy spread across months. The claims data indicates: Multiple claims are commonly filed across different treatment stages

Chemotherapy and radiotherapy are largely handled as day care procedures

Hospital stays can range from three days to nearly 20 days depending on case complexity “Cancer treatment is not only medically complex but also involves prolonged and multi-stage care pathways, often extending over several months,” said Manish Dodeja, chief operating officer, Care Health Insurance.

Coverage gaps showing up in claims The insurer’s data also points to frequent coverage shortfalls where policy sums insured are low. Claim values differ across disease types, including breast, oral, cervical, prostate and blood cancers, as well as pancreatic and liver cancers. In several cases, limits were breached, resulting in higher out-of-pocket payments by patients. ALSO READ | Why More Women Get Cancer in India - But More Men Die According to the company’s observed claims experience, a health cover of at least Rs 15–25 lakh is increasingly necessary to handle comprehensive cancer treatment, especially for advanced-stage diseases or extended care cycles.