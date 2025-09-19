Car loan rates decline in Sept: Know more about 5 cheapest offers

People planning to take loans to buy cars in the festival season have plenty of options, as banks are offering competitive interest rates and even waiving processing fees. Annual interest rates in September are as low as 7.60 per cent, according to data from Paisabazaar.com.

Latest car loan rates in September

Lowest rates: UCO Bank (7.60 per cent), Canara Bank (7.70 per cent) and Bank of Maharashtra (7.70 per cent) are among the lenders offering the lowest starting interest rates.

No processing: Canara Bank will waive off processing fees under its Retail Loan Festival until September 30. IDBI Bank, too, has waived its usual processing fee until the end of the month.

Rate range: Punjab & Sind Bank and Bank of India have wider rate bands, going up to 14.25 per cent and 12.15 per cent, respectively, which means borrowers should check eligibility to secure the lower end of the rate range. EMI impact For a Rs 5 lakh loan to be repaid over five years, equated monthly instalments (EMI) range from about Rs 10,043 to Rs 11,699, depending on the bank and applicable interest rate. Lower rates can reduce the EMI by over Rs 1,500 a month compared to higher-rate loans — a significant saving over the tenure.

Processing fees Processing fees vary from as low as Rs 750 (State Bank of India) to as high as 2 per cent of the loan amount (ICICI Bank). Borrowers should factor in this one-time cost while comparing options, as it can meaningfully affect the overall cost of borrowing. What borrowers should do Experts recommend comparing not just interest rates but also processing fees, prepayment charges and eligibility criteria before finalising a lender. With several banks offering festival-linked concessions until the end of September, acting before the deadline may help secure a better deal. Car loan rate in September NEW CAR LOAN-RATES AND CHARGES Name of Lender Interest rate (%) p.a. EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years Processing fee (% of loan amount) Union Bank of India 7.80-9.70 10,090 - 10,550 Up to Rs 1,000 Punjab National Bank 7.85-9.70 10,102 - 10,550 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500) Bank of Baroda 8.15-11.60 10,174 - 11,021 Up to Rs. 2,000 Canara Bank 7.70-11.70 10,067 - 11,047 0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs. 5,000) (100% waiver on processing fee under Retail Loan Festival from 01.07.2025 to 30.09.2025) Bank of India 7.85-12.15 10,102 - 11,160 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000) UCO Bank 7.60-10.25 10,043 - 10,685 0.50% (Rs 5,000) State Bank of India 8.80-9.90 10,331 - 10,599 Rs 750 - Rs 1,500 IDBI Bank 8.30-9.15 10,210 - 10,416 Rs 2,500 (Zero processing fee till 30.09.2025) Bank of Maharashtra* 7.70-12.00 10,067 - 11,122 Up to 0.25% of the loan amount (max. up to Rs. 15,000)