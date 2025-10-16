Car loans at 7.6% this festival season: Banks roll out zero-fee offers

Latest Public sector banks' car loan rate
- UCO Bank offers rates starting at 7.60 per cent with zero processing fees till October 31.
- Canara Bank has waived 100 per cent of processing charges till December 31.
- Central Bank of India offers no processing fees till March 31, 2026.
Lowest and highest EMI brackets
Car loan rates in October
|NEW CAR LOAN-RATES AND CHARGES
|Name of Lender
|Interest rate (%) p.a.
|EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years
|Processing fee (% of loan amount)
|Union Bank of India
|7.80-9.70
|10,090 - 10,550
|Up to Rs 1,000 (No processing fee under festive offer)
|Punjab National Bank
|7.85-9.70
|10,102 - 10,550
|Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
|Bank of Baroda
|8.15-11.60
|10,174 - 11,021
|Up to Rs. 2,000
|Canara Bank
|7.70-11.70
|10,067 - 11,047
|100% waiver till 31.12.2025
|Bank of India
|7.85-12.15
|10,102 - 11,160
|Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000)
|UCO Bank
|7.60-10.25
|10,043 - 10,685
|NIL on all car & electric vehicle loans till 31.10.2025
|State Bank of India
|8.75
|10,319
|NIL
|IDBI Bank
|8.30-9.15
|10,210 - 10,416
|NIL till 31.10.2025
|Bank of Maharashtra*
|7.70-12.00
|10,067 - 11,122
|Up to 0.25% of the loan amount (max. up to Rs. 15,000) No processing fee under festive offer)
|Indian Overseas Bank
|7.80-12.00
|10,090 - 11,122
|0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000)
|ICICI Bank
|8.50 onwards
|10,258 onwards
|Up to 2%
|HDFC Bank
|9.20 onwards
|10,428 onwards
|Up to 1% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 9,000)
|Karnataka Bank
|8.97-11.66
|10,372 - 11,037
|Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000)
|Federal Bank
|10.00 onwards
|10,624 onwards
|Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 4,500
|Punjab and Sind Bank**
|7.75-14.25
|10,078 - 11,699
|0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000)
|Indian Bank
|7.75-9.85
|10,078 - 10,587
|Rs. 1,000
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|9.99 onwards
|10,621 onwards
|Up to Rs. 10,000
|Central Bank of India
|7.85-9.45
|10,102 - 10,489
|0.50% of loan amount (Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 20,000) (No processing fees till 31.03.2026)
|*0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having atleast 6 months of relationship with the bank. **Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.
|Rates and charges as of 15th October 2025.
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
Key takeaways for car buyers
- Interest rate vs. tenure: A slightly lower rate over a long tenure can save thousands in interest.
- Processing fee impact: Even small festive waivers can reduce the total borrowing cost.
- Repayment flexibility: Look for prepayment-friendly options to reduce long-term debt.
Festive offers sweeten the deal
