Car loans at 7.6% this festival season: Banks roll out zero-fee offers

Public sector banks dominate the segment, with attractive offers and limited-time processing fee waivers.

Union Bank of India has a festive offer with no processing fees, while Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra have capped fees at 0.25 per cent or less under special festive schemes.

Private sector banks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank charge slightly higher rates starting at 9.20 per cent and 8.50 per cent, respectively but their loan processes and digital services are reputed to be quicker.

Lowest and highest EMI brackets

Borrowers can expect the lowest EMI at around Rs 10,043 per month (UCO Bank at 7.60 per cent), while the highest EMI goes up to Rs 11,699 (Punjab & Sind Bank at 14.25 per cent). The spread highlights how festival-season rate cuts and fee waivers can make a meaningful difference in overall loan cost.

Car loan rates in October