Railways to allow people to change travel dates without cancellation fee

Indian Railways will from January not charge cancellation fees if passengers change the date of their “confirmed” train journey, ending an “unfair” practice.

The new rule will be implemented through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile app, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in an exclusive interview with NDTV. He called the cancellation fees “unfair and not in the interest of passengers.”

Passengers can change the date of journey by:

Logging onto the IRCTC website or app

Selecting their booked tickets

Choosing a different date or train (subject to seat availability)

Pay only the difference in fare, if applicable

No cancellation charge will apply for the change.