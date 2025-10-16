Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Railways to allow people to change travel dates without cancellation fee

Railways to allow people to change travel dates without cancellation fee

Starting January 2026, passengers will be able to reschedule confirmed tickets by paying only the fare difference

Railways, artificial intelligence, security, cctv cameras
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Railways will from January not charge cancellation fees if passengers change the date of their “confirmed” train journey, ending an “unfair” practice.
 
The new rule will be implemented through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile app, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in an exclusive interview with NDTV. He called the cancellation fees “unfair and not in the interest of passengers.”
 

Passengers can change the date of journey by:

  • Logging onto the IRCTC website or app 
  • Selecting their booked tickets 
  • Choosing a different date or train (subject to seat availability) 
  • Pay only the difference in fare, if applicable
 
No cancellation charge will apply for the change.
 

Current cancellation charges

 
Here’s what passengers currently pay for cancelling a confirmed ticket:
 
  • More than 48 hours before departure: Rs 240 (executive class) or Rs 180 (AC chair) plus GST per passenger 
  • Between 48 and 12 hours: 25 per cent of fare plus GS 
  • Between 12 and 4 hours: 50 per cent of fare plus GST 
  • Less than 4 hours: No refund allowed
 
The new policy will allow passengers to bypass these costs, provided seats are available on the rescheduled train.
 
By allowing travellers to modify their confirmed tickets without financial penalty, Indian Railways is taking a step towards fairer, more flexible travel. The upcoming rule aligns train travel with airline and bus booking practices, offering passengers the freedom to change plans without losing money.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What numbers reveal: Why India's pension system is among bottom 3 globally

75% withdrawal allowed after job loss, full after a year, clarifies EPFO

Explained: India's pension system ranked lowest in world, Singapore tops

Markets down? Stay invested - History shows 23% gains follow every decline

India's PE-VC investments hit 3-yr high at $26 bn, exits at 4-yr low though

Topics :Indian RailwayBS Web ReportsIRCTC

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story