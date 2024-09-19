Cashbacks galore: YES Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card decoded

Paisabazaar, an online marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score platform, has partnered with YES BANK, India’s sixth largest private sector bank, to launch a co-branded credit card – YES BANK Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card, which is designed to reward frequent shoppers with cashbacks on everyday purchases, both online and offline.

Key features of the PaisaSave Credit Card include: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Cashback* of 3% on online purchases across popular platforms including Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Nykaa, Swiggy, Zomato, Tata Cliq, Ajio, among others

After reaching a monthly cashback limit of Rs 5,000 on online transactions, users will continue to earn 1.5% cashback on further online purchases

Unlimited 1.5% cashback on all offline purchases, including in-store transactions

Fuel surcharge waiver of 1%* at all fuel stations

6 Reward Points per Rs 200 spent on e-commerce transactions

1.5% cashback

3 Reward Points per Rs 200 spent on others spend

The PaisaSave Credit Card provides an easy way for customers to save as they spend, especially on online transactions where cashback is accelerated to 3%. Whether shopping on popular e-commerce sites or paying at physical stores, the card ensures consistent savings through its unlimited cashback feature.

Additionally, customers can opt for a virtual YES BANK Rupay Credit Card while applying, enabling them to make UPI payments seamlessly, further expanding the card’s utility.

The card has no joining fee, and the annual fee of Rs 499 can be waived off from the second year if users meet the spending threshold of Rs 1.2 lakh per annum in the preceding year.

Eligibility criteria

More From This Section

Between 21 to 60 years of age

Salaried or self-employed

Minimum Net Salary of Rs 25,000 per month or Income Tax Return of Rs 5 lakh and above

Fees and charges

Zero Joining Fees

Annual Membership Fee (Renewal) of INR 499+ applicable taxes, waived off on total retail spends of ₹1,20,000 in card anniversary year and get waiver on renewal fee for the subsequent year.

3.80% per month (45.60% annually)* on Revolving Credit, Cash Advances and Overdue Amount

Minimum 1% of transaction value or Rs 199 whichever is higher will be levied on all Rental transactions. Please note that rental transactions are capped at 3 per 30 days period.

Minimum 1% of transaction value or Rs 1 whichever is higher will be levied on all Wallet transactions.

1% charge on utility transaction above Rs 15,000 in a month

"The PaisaSave Credit Card provides cashback benefits for both online and offline transactions, helping customers save more on their regular purchases. By combining YES BANK’s financial expertise with Paisabazaar’s digital reach, we’ve created a simple, effective solution to enhance the overall banking experience for our users," said Anil Singh, Country Head - Credit Cards and Merchant Acquiring, YES BANK.

How to accrue cashback on my transactions done through PaisaSave credit card?

Cashback accrued on all your spends will get credited as reward points to the credit card account, wherein 3% cashback equals to 6 rewards points per Rs 200 spent online and 1.5% cashback will be equal to 3 rewards points per Rs. 200 spent offline.

How to redeem the cashback points earned using YES BANK PaisaSave Credit Card?

The cashback earned using YES BANK PaisaSave Credit Card is accrued as reward points in your credit card account. You can login to your YES Rewardz account to redeem your cashback points against statement credit in 1:1 ratio to adjust it against your credit card bills. Please note, no charges will be levied on converting reward points to statement credit.

"Our co-created strategy continues to evolve as we deepen partnerships across the ecosystem and strengthen our pipeline of superior, digital-only products that meet need gaps across consumer segments. Our latest offering with YES BANK is another step in that direction. Our co-created card PaisaSave has been designed for the new and young Bharat, making online purchases a rewarding experience for this aspirational and digital-savvy segment," said Naveen Kukreja, Co-founder; CEO, Paisabazaar.