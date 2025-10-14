Changing cities or banks? Here's how your PPF account can move with you

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) remains a favourite among conservative investors, offering guaranteed returns and long-term tax benefits. While opening a PPF account at a bank or post office is straightforward, questions often arise when you change jobs, relocate, or wish to switch your banking partner. Fortunately, transferring your PPF account is possible without losing accrued benefits.

Who should consider transferring a PPF account?

Several situations may require a PPF account transfer:

Job relocation: If you move to a different city for work, transferring your PPF account to a nearby branch makes contributions and withdrawals more convenient.

Switching banks: Some individuals prefer to consolidate their accounts at a single bank for ease of management or to access better customer service.

Post office to bank (or vice versa): Investors may want to move their account from a post office to a bank branch for faster online access, or from a bank to a post office if it is closer to home. Who can transfer a PPF account? PPF accounts can be transferred: Between branches of the same bank

From one bank to another

From a post office to a bank, or vice versa It is important to note that PPF accounts cannot be transferred between individuals. A nominee cannot continue the account of a deceased subscriber under their own name, though they can open a new account after claiming the deceased’s balance.

Step-by-step guide to transferring a PPF account 1. Visit your current branch: Take your PPF passbook to the bank or post office where your account is currently held. 2. Submit a transfer request: Fill the PPF account transfer form, providing the complete address of the branch where you wish to move your account. 3. Documentation: Your current branch will process the request and may require: PPF transfer application form

Certified copy of the existing account

Current PPF passbook

Demand draft or cheque for any unpaid balance

Nomination form and signatures Ensure you receive a receipt for your transfer request.