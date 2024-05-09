Check issuer's finances, debt repayment record before investing in bonds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has reduced the minimum ticket size of privately placed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000. The bulk of all NCD offers take place through private placement. Experts say this is a landmark measure that will boost retail participation in the bond market.

According to them, the step has lowered the entry barrier into the bond market and democratised the opportunity for investing. “Youngsters and those with lower amounts to invest will also be able to participate in the bond market,” says Vijay Kuppa, chief executive officer (CEO), InCred Money. A lower ticket size, according to him, will also allow such investors to build a more diversified portfolio comprising bonds with different credit ratings.

ALSO READ: JPMorgan's inclusion of Indian bonds into index to aid private credit mkt Sebi has also standardised the record date for bond interest payment and maturity. “Until now, every issuer followed its own methodology for the record dates and number of days. Standardisation will make the market more efficient and less complex,” says Vishal Goenka, co-founder, IndiaBonds.com.

According to Kuppa, Sebi’s stipulation that the issuer must appoint a merchant banker will ensure that the retail investor’s safety is not compromised.

Investing in bonds

Bonds, which pay out coupons on fixed dates, are a good option for investors who want regular cash flows. They also offer the chance to earn stable but inflation-beating returns.



Currently, interest rates are at peak levels. The market expectation is that they could decline globally and in India. “Directly investing in bonds enables investors to lock in the interest rate till its maturity,” says Puneet Sharma, CEO, and fund manager at Whitespace Alpha.

If interest rates decline, investors would also have the opportunity to book mark-to-market gains. “If the investor wants to book gains in the event of interest rates going down, secondary market sale of bonds should become easier and more efficient, given the lower face value,” says Sharma.

Investors who have most of their portfolio in equities and now wish to make it more stable should diversify into bonds. “Such diversification is especially important at the current juncture, when there are elections in India and the US. Moreover, after the recent run-up in equities, valuations are on the higher side,” says Kuppa.



Key risks

The first is credit risk. This essentially refers to the risk that the issuer of the bond may not be able to honour the principal or coupon payments on the scheduled date. “Credit risk is strongly correlated with the economic growth cycle. When growth is strong, credit risk tends to be lower. But when there is a slowdown, the number of defaults goes up,” says Kuppa.





ALSO READ: HUF, LLP, infra bonds and more: Legal hacks used by the rich to save taxes The second is liquidity risk. The secondary bond market can be quite illiquid, especially for lower-rated bonds. If investors want to exit a bond midway through its tenure, they may have to wait for some time to find a buyer at the right price, or take a haircut.



The third risk is in interest rate. It comes to the fore in a rising interest rate scenario. Longer-duration bonds are affected more by it. Currently, with interest rates at or near the peak and poised to go down over the next 12 months, investors need not worry too much about this risk.

Checks to run

Investors should avoid selecting a bond merely on the basis of its returns. They should examine the quality of the issuer and their track record in repaying debt.

Next, check whether the bond is secured or unsecured. A secured bond is backed by collateral. In case of a default, the collateral can be sold off to pay back the lenders. Opting for a secured bond provides an added layer of safety.



Check the issuer’s financials to get a sense of its projected cash flows.

Investors who cannot run these checks themselves should take a financial advisor’s help. Online bond platforms also claim to do due diligence and offer their customers a curated list of bonds.

Build a diversified bond portfolio. “Just because some bonds are offering double-digit returns, it does not mean you should park your entire bond portfolio in them. Instead, it would be prudent to diversify across bonds having different ratings,” says Kuppa.

By holding a bond till maturity, investors can eliminate both liquidity and interest-rate risk.

Look at the amortisation schedule. In many bonds, the principal is returned to the holder at the end of the tenure. In some other bonds, the borrower returns part of the principal at regular intervals. “Not only does the bond holder get back a portion of what he has lent, it also demonstrates that the borrower is confident about meeting its obligations,” says Kuppa.



If you invest in a higher-yielding bond (with a lower credit rating), avoid a tenure of more than three years. Over a longer period, the risk that the company’s financials may deteriorate and it may default on its payments goes up.

Ankit Gupta, founder of BondsIndia, warns against investing either in a bond that is not rated or one that is not listed on the stock exchanges. “If you invest in a bond that is not rated, you will not get timely warning about the deterioration in its outlook. If you invest in an unlisted bond and something goes wrong, you will not be able to approach the regulator for redress,” he says. Investors must stick to well-known promoters and companies.



