Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JPMorgan's inclusion of Indian bonds into index to aid private credit mkt

Once the change takes effect on June 28, it will be easier to compare the performance of an Indian credit fund with an investment in Singapore, Korea or the US, said the head of BPEA Credit

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Preeti Singh and Saikat Das
 
India’s inclusion into JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s bond index will give a boost to its private credit markets by providing a benchmark for investments and attracting more inflows, according to BPEA Credit. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The inclusion constitutes a watershed moment for the country’s $1.2 trillion government debt market, with spillovers to other asset classes. Once the change takes effect on June 28, it will be easier to compare the performance of an Indian credit fund with an investment in Singapore, Korea or the US, said the head of BPEA Credit. 

“It gives a reference point” for offshore investors who look at both sovereign and corproate bonds, and other asset classes,” Kanchan Jain told Bloomberg. Founded in 2011, BPEA Credit has deployed just over $1 billion in India, Jain said. 

Chart
Investors have already pumped billions of dollars into the sovereign bonds eligible to join the index, helping to push down yields on corporate notes. 

That’s got implications for the fast growing market of non-bank lending. While still a fraction of the $1.7 trillion global market, the country is a hotspot in Asia for private credit, which typically attracts firms whose credit metrics make them ineligible for a bank loan. 

“Eventually, this will bring in more transparency, and help in increasing fund flows to India fixed income,” Jain said. 

Topics : Indian bonds JP Morgan Chase & Co's Bond index Debt market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon