SBI YONO Aadhaar update scare: Govt flags fake APK scam, warn users

A message circulating on social media has triggered fresh concerns among State Bank of India customers, claiming that the SBI YONO app will be blocked if users fail to update their Aadhaar details. The message urges customers to download and install an APK file to complete the process. The government has clarified that the claim is false and part of a fraud attempt.

The Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit, PIB Fact Check, has warned users against falling for the message, calling it a fake claim designed to steal personal and banking information.

What does the viral message claim?

The fraudulent message, shared widely on messaging platforms, states that:

· SBI YONO users must update their Aadhaar details immediately. · The update can be done only by downloading an APK file shared in the message. · Failure to do so will result in the SBI YONO app being blocked. Such messages often use urgency and fear to push users into taking quick action, a common tactic used by scammers. Claim is fake, says govt PIB Fact Check has categorically denied the claim, stating that the message is fake. In a post on social media, the government agency warned users not to download any APK files or share sensitive details such as Aadhaar numbers, banking credentials, or personal information.

PIB Fact Check also clarified that the State Bank of India does not ask customers to update Aadhaar details through APK files or unofficial links. Any communication suggesting otherwise should be treated as suspicious. What SBI customers should know? According to the State Bank of India, official updates or service-related instructions are communicated only through authorised channels such as the bank’s website, official mobile applications, branch notices, or verified social media handles. The bank does not ask customers to download third-party applications or APK files for Aadhaar updates. Customers should also remember that: · Aadhaar linking or updates are never done through unknown apps or links.