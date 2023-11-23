'Claim denied': Mistakes in health insurance that can give you heartache

Three factors are responsible for the majority of claim rejections in health insurance, according to a recent study by Policybazaar. One-fourth of claims were denied due to policyholders not disclosing pre-existing ailments. Another one-fourth of claims were rejected because people were not aware of what was covered and what was excluded from coverage. Another 18 per cent got rejected because the claim was filed before the waiting period had ended. This analysis is based on 30,000 claims that were rejected out of the total 2 lakh claims filed between April and September 2023. Policy owners need to understand why claims are rejected and avoid errors. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Non-disclosure

Non-disclosure refers to a customer’s failure to accurately disclose critical information when purchasing a policy. While filling the proposal form, the customer, or her agent, may not (at times deliberately) provide details of the customer's medical history accurately.





ALSO READ: Private life insurance companies seem to be on a secured path to growth “An insurance contract operates on the principle of utmost good faith, requiring both the insured and the insurance company to be honest and transparent. When an applicant withholds or misrepresents information, it breaches this principle,” says Priya Gilbile, chief operating officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance.

According to Gilbile, this can lead to several consequences like policy denial, withdrawal, premium adjustments, claim rejection, and in cases of intentional fraud, even legal action, both civil and criminal.



Advice: Often, agents fill up the proposal forms and then encourage customers to sign on the dotted line. This should be avoided. “Buyers should either fill out the proposal form themselves or review it thoroughly if it was filled by someone else,” says Amit Chhabra, chief business officer, health insurance, Policybazaar.com.

It is prudent to disclose even small, seemingly insignificant, aspects of one’s medical history to the insurance company at the time of purchase.

Upon receiving the policy document, the buyer should again check to ensure that all medical disclosures are accurately recorded in the policy.

Claims outside coverage area



Customers often make claims outside their policy’s coverage area. A key reason for this is their lack of understanding of their policy’s terms and conditions. “Policy documents, while comprehensive, are often dense and filled with fine print, which makes it challenging to comprehend them. Health insurance products themselves are also complex and have many features,” says Indraneel Chatterjee, co-founder, RenewBuy.

Some policies do not offer coverage for maternity, outpatient department (OPD) treatment, robotic surgeries, and so on.





ALSO READ: High-value insurance policies in the slow lane after tax overhaul “There is a tendency on the part of customers to base their decisions on price alone. In the process, they at times buy policies with limitations in terms of coverage. This creates difficulties at the time of claim,” says Chatterjee.



Advice: Customers need to understand their policies. “Buyers should thoroughly understand the coverage details, exclusions, and limitations of their health insurance policies. They should choose a policy that aligns with their specific health needs,” says Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Turtlemint.

Waiting period not over

Every health insurance policy includes specific waiting periods that customers must be aware of to avoid unpleasant surprises during claims. There are generally three types of waiting periods. One, there is an initial 30-90-day waiting period for most conditions, excluding accidents. Two, for certain standard illnesses like hernia, knee replacement, and cataract, which are slow-developing, there is another waiting period, which could be of up to two years. And three, there is a waiting period for pre-existing diseases that could range from one to four years.



Advice: Understanding these waiting periods is crucial. “Many claims are rejected simply because customers are not aware of whether they are past the waiting period or not,” says Chhabra.

Unjustified hospitalisation

This typically arises in cases where treatment could have been administered through the OPD route or through simple medication at home, but the patient opts for a hospital instead. For instance, a person with a simple viral fever may choose to be admitted. Sometimes when a policy does not have OPD coverage, patients get admitted overnight to get compensation for a procedure, such as an MRI scan.

“Such instances are more prevalent in smaller towns and occur in collusion with smaller hospitals. They fall under the category of fraudulent claims,” says Chabbra.



Mahyavanshi adds that such hospitalisations impose an unnecessary financial burden on insurers. Customers should avoid being party to such fraudulent practices.

Gilbile suggests sticking to network hospitals listed on the insurance company’s website and providing complete information on the treatment that is taking place.

Incorrectly filed claims

Sometimes, customers fail to provide the documents requested by insurance companies. Some customers who have multiple policies at times mistakenly file a claim using the new policy, on which a waiting period still applies. Many other kinds of clerical errors also occur, leading to claim rejection.





Assess insurer reliability by comparing claim settlement ratios



The claim settlement ratio is a key metric that indicates the percentage of insurance claims that an insurer has settled against the total number of claims received in a specific period Advice: Filing claims is quite a complex task. If you have bought the policy from a large broker, you may be able to get help in filing the claim from one of their insurance advisors.