Claim rejected? Here's how to file a complaint on Irdai's Bima Bharosa

Irdai's Bima Bharosa portal offers policyholders a simple, transparent way to resolve insurance complaints online

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
When your insurance claim is rejected or delayed without a clear reason, it can be frustrating especially when you’ve paid premiums on time for years. To help policyholders resolve such issues fairly and quickly, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has the Bima Bharosa portal,  a one-stop online platform to file complaints and track their resolution.
 

What is the Bima Bharosa portal?

The Bima Bharosa portal (available at bimabharosa.irdai.gov.in) is Irdai’s integrated grievance redressal system for all types of insurance, life, health, motor, travel, or general. It allows policyholders to:
 
·  Register complaints against insurers, agents, or intermediaries.
 
·  Track complaint status in real time.
 
·  View complaint history and previous correspondence.
 
This initiative replaces the earlier Integrated Grievance Management System (IGMS) and aims to make complaint handling more transparent and efficient.
 

When should you file a complaint?

You can approach the Bima Bharosa portal if your insurer:
 
·  Rejects or delays your claim without sufficient explanation.
 
·  Fails to respond to your written complaint within 15 days.
 
·  Provides misleading or incomplete policy information.
 
·  Engages in unfair business practices such as overcharging or mis-selling.
 
However, Irdai advises policyholders to first lodge a complaint directly with the insurer. Only if the company fails to resolve it within the stipulated time should you escalate it to the regulator through Bima Bharosa.
 

How to file a complaint?

Here’s how you can submit your grievance online:
 
1.     Visit bimabharosa.irdai.gov.in and click on Register Complaint.
 
2.     Enter your policy details, insurer name, and the nature of your complaint.
 
3.     Upload supporting documents such as claim forms, correspondence, or rejection letters.
 
4.     Submit and note your complaint reference number for future tracking.
 
Alternatively, you can also contact Irdai’s toll-free helpline 155255 or email complaints@irdai.gov.in.
 

What happens next?

Once registered, IRDAI forwards your grievance to the concerned insurer and monitors its progress. Insurers are required to respond within a fixed timeline. If you remain dissatisfied, you can seek further redressal through the insurance ombudsman, whose details are also available on the portal.
 

Why it matters?

With millions of insurance claims filed each year, disputes are not uncommon. The Bima Bharosa portal ensures that customers have a transparent, regulator-monitored channel to get their issues heard and resolved, reinforcing trust in India’s insurance ecosystem.

Topics :InsuranceBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

