'Everyone's chasing returns': Radhika Gupta calls out India's gold rush
Gupta cautioned against treating past performance as a predictor of future gainsAmit Kumar New Delhi
At a time when retail investors are glued to one-year return charts and WhatsApp-fuelled buzz around gold and silver, Radhika Gupta, chief executive officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, offered a candid reflection on how India’s investing culture is tilting towards short-termism and how even professionals are caught in the same trap.
Speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference India 2025 in Mumbai last week, Gupta said that the financial ecosystem, not just investors, is guilty of chasing what’s hot. “Whenever someone asks me about investor bias, it hits a nerve. We sit on stage and criticise investors, but those same biases exist in all of us,” she said.
From ‘silly product’ to crowd favourite
To make her point, Gupta turned to an example from her own fund house. In 2022, Edelweiss launched 50-50 Gold and Silver Fund, a product she admitted was initially met with little enthusiasm.
“Honestly, it was a silly product,” she said. “Returns looked so bad that my team didn’t even want to include them in the presentation.”
The fund’s muted debut reflected the sentiment then. Launched quietly on her birthday, it attracted only Rs 12 crore. But three years later, as gold and silver prices rallied sharply, sentiment flipped. The same fund now draws Rs 25 crore in daily inflows after delivering 67.5 per cent returns in the past year.
The danger of chasing last year’s winners
Gupta cautioned against treating past performance as a predictor of future gains. “It is not offering 67 per cent. It has offered that return. There is a difference,” she said, emphasising that such thinking fuels a cycle of herd behaviour.
A call for long-term thinking
Even as gold and silver funds dominate flows, Gupta said her focus now is on fixed income SIPs, products that currently receive little investor attention but are essential for a balanced portfolio.
Her message was clear, India’s “return obsession” may deliver short-term thrills, but long-term wealth will come only to those who look beyond the glitter.
