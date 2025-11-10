Godrej Properties eyes record year, set to beat ₹32,500-cr sales target

Godrej Properties expects to meet — and possibly surpass — its record pre-sales target of ₹32,500 crore in FY26, riding on strong residential demand and a robust launch pipeline, Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said in an interview with PTI.

The company has already clocked ₹15,587 crore in sales bookings in H1 FY26, up 13% from ₹13,835 crore a year ago, achieving 48% of its full-year guidance. Historically, its second half delivers stronger performance, giving management confidence of exceeding its target. Last fiscal, the developer reported ₹29,444 crore in pre-sales, the highest among listed peers.

“The demand environment continues to be quite attractive. We are very confident of meeting or exceeding the full-year guidance of ₹32,500 crore,” Godrej said.

Multiple cities firing together For the first time, Godrej Properties crossed ₹1,500 crore in quarterly sales in each of its key markets — Delhi-NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad — in Q2 FY26, reflecting deep demand across geographies. A major launch in Worli, Mumbai, with ₹10,000+ crore revenue potential, tops its second-half rollout pipeline. Collections and execution Customer collections have been slower because of monsoon-related construction delays and environmental approvals, but the firm expects to meet its full-year ₹21,000 crore collection target, aided by heavy project deliveries in January–March 2026. Collections in H1 FY26 stood at ₹7,736 crore, or 37% of target.