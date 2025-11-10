Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Godrej Properties eyes record year, set to beat ₹32,500-cr sales target

Godrej Properties eyes record year, set to beat ₹32,500-cr sales target

For group housing projects, Godrej Properties focuses on five markets- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Godrej Properties crossed ₹1,500 crore in quarterly sales in each of its key markets — Delhi-NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
Godrej Properties expects to meet — and possibly surpass — its record pre-sales target of ₹32,500 crore in FY26, riding on strong residential demand and a robust launch pipeline, Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said in an interview with PTI.
 
The company has already clocked ₹15,587 crore in sales bookings in H1 FY26, up 13% from ₹13,835 crore a year ago, achieving 48% of its full-year guidance. Historically, its second half delivers stronger performance, giving management confidence of exceeding its target. Last fiscal, the developer reported ₹29,444 crore in pre-sales, the highest among listed peers.
 
“The demand environment continues to be quite attractive. We are very confident of meeting or exceeding the full-year guidance of ₹32,500 crore,” Godrej said.
 
Multiple cities firing together
 
For the first time, Godrej Properties crossed ₹1,500 crore in quarterly sales in each of its key markets — Delhi-NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad — in Q2 FY26, reflecting deep demand across geographies.
 
A major launch in Worli, Mumbai, with ₹10,000+ crore revenue potential, tops its second-half rollout pipeline.
 
Collections and execution
 
Customer collections have been slower because of monsoon-related construction delays and environmental approvals, but the firm expects to meet its full-year ₹21,000 crore collection target, aided by heavy project deliveries in January–March 2026. Collections in H1 FY26 stood at ₹7,736 crore, or 37% of target.
 
Strong balance sheet, growing pipeline
 
The developer raised ₹6,000 crore via QIP in 2024, boosting expansion capacity alongside strong operating cash flows.
 
“We will continue investing to drive growth,” Godrej said.
 
Financial performance
 
In Q2 FY26, Godrej Properties posted:
 
Net profit: ₹403 crore (up 21% YoY)
 
Total income: ₹1,950 crore (up sharply from ₹1,347 crore YoY)
 
Strategic focus
 
The firm continues to prioritise five key markets for group housing:
  • Delhi-NCR
  • MMR
  • Pune
  • Bengaluru
  • Hyderabad
 
It has also expanded into plotted development across Indian cities.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

