Festive borrowers choose speed over rates: 42% opt for instant loans

For India’s festive shoppers this season, convenience clearly trumped bargain-hunting. A new Paisabazaar survey of over 10,200 consumers shows a strong shift in how Indians are borrowing to fund Diwali-season expenses: 42% chose lenders offering instant loan disbursal and minimal paperwork, even over the lowest interest rates. Just 25% said the interest rate was their top priority.

Fast, frictionless credit wins festive season

Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said this reflects a maturing credit market:

“Consumers today value convenience, transparency and digital ease in credit access. Personal loans are now an aspirational and lifestyle-driven category, especially during festive seasons.”

First-time festive borrowers rise

Festive borrowing is booming — and not just among seasoned credit users:

41% took a festive personal loan for the first time

46% are “very likely” to borrow again next festive season

This signals increasing comfort with personal loans as a planned financial tool rather than a distress option.

At least 53% cited faster approvals and disbursals as the top factor that would make borrowing even easier.