Clear titles, quick loans, less fraud: What new property law can deliver

Buying a home is one of life’s biggest milestones—but in India, registering that dream property often means battling bureaucracy, missing work, and wading through stacks of paperwork. The Draft Registration Bill, 2025, proposed by the Ministry of Rural Development, promises to turn this headache into a smooth, digital-first experience for millions of Indian homebuyers.

What is the Draft Registration Bill, 2025?

It's a proposed law by the Government of India to modernize and digitize the property registration process. It replaces the century-old Registration Act of 1908 with a tech-driven, online-first system aimed at making property transactions faster, safer, and more transparent.

How will it benefit me as a homebuyer? You can register property online—no need to visit sub-registrar offices.

Less paperwork, quicker processes, and fewer middlemen.

Stronger legal safeguards through mandatory digital records.

Faster home loan approvals with easy document access for banks. "For homebuyers, the bill introduces a streamlined and legally secure registration process. It enables digital execution of sale deeds, Aadhaar-based authentication, and integration with land and municipal records — eliminating the need for physical presence at sub-registrar offices. This is particularly advantageous for NRIs, elderly individuals, and working professionals. For instance, a buyer in Bengaluru can now complete the entire registration process remotely, including document submission and digital signing, without engaging intermediaries or navigating bureaucratic delays. This not only enhances transactional efficiency but also instils greater confidence in the integrity of the property title," said Yash Joglekar, Counsel, Bombay High Court.

What documents will need to be registered digitally? Agreement to sell

Power of attorney

Mortgage deeds

Sale certificates

These must now be registered digitally, improving traceability and legal validity. No more long queues at the Registrar’s Office Under the new law, homebuyers will be able to register their properties online, eliminating the need for physical visits, long wait times, and time-consuming paper processes. Real-life example: Rahul and Priya, a working couple in Gurugram, once took an entire day off to register their flat—only to spend 8 hours at a crowded office and still leave empty-handed. With the new system, they’ll soon be able to complete the process digitally from their home or office—no missed meetings, no red tape.

"Registration Bill will make the registration process more convenient and accessible for home buyers, reducing the need for physical visits to registration offices, and avoiding queues and red tape. This also reduces paperwork, eliminates delays, and enhances the overall efficiency of property transaction," said Karan Sharma, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Faster Home Loan Approvals with Digitally Verified Documents The Bill will allow banks and lenders instant access to validated property records—making it easier for them to approve home loans quickly and reducing rejections due to documentation errors. Currently, lenders must manually verify each sale deed and legal document. With all records available digitally, banks can check everything in seconds, speeding up loan approvals.

"Currently while sanctioning the loans of individual home buyers, financial institutions verify the property documents executed for the property including multiple sale deeds/ agreements to sell, which creates hassle in finding or locating all the documents. With the provision of digital records, all records of a property will be accessible to the financial institutions at the blink and will help in streamlining the process of loan processing," said Sharma. Clearer Property Descriptions, Fewer Boundary Disputes The Bill mandates detailed mapping and descriptions of properties using official surveys and maps—making it easier for you to know exactly what you’re buying, and reducing the risk of fraud or legal disputes.

Common issue solved: Vague or outdated title documents often cause boundary fights between neighbours. With the new law, properties must be described with precision—making title disputes a thing of the past. "Any home buyers enter to a legal battle with their neighbours because the property boundaries in their title documents (including the antecedent documents) were imprecisely defined or were incorrect. With the requirement of detailed property description, the chances of these boundary related disputes will gradually become talk of the past," said Sharma. Greater Legal Protection Through Mandatory Digital Records Agreements to sell, powers of attorney, and mortgages will all need to be digitally registered. This creates tamper-proof digital trails, making fraud harder and legal enforcement easier.

Under current rules, unregistered powers of attorney can be misused to illegally sell a property. The new Bill closes this loophole, protecting both sellers and buyers. " By mandating the online registration of instruments such as agreements to sell, powers of attorney, and equitable mortgages, it replaces a colonial-era regime with a technology-driven system. This transition is expected to reduce procedural inefficiencies, enhance the evidentiary value of registered documents, and mitigate the risk of fraudulent conveyancing. For example, under the existing regime, an unregistered power of attorney could be misused to unlawfully transfer property. The proposed bill mandates digital registration of such instruments, thereby creating a verifiable and tamper-proof record that strengthens legal enforceability and reduces litigation exposure," said Joglekar.

Remote Registration for NRIs, Seniors & Busy Professionals The draft law supports Aadhaar-based authentication, e-signatures, and integration with land records, allowing buyers across India—and NRIs abroad—to complete the full process without stepping foot in an office. Example: An NRI buyer in Dubai or a retired parent in Jaipur can complete a property transaction in Bengaluru entirely online, without the need for intermediaries. Bill helps prevent property fraud The Bill mandates digital registration of agreements to sell, which helps prevent fraud like multiple sale agreements for the same property. Since these agreements will now be traceable in a public digital database, buyers can verify ownership history and reduce the risk of being misled.

It also links the registration system with other record-keeping bodies like land and municipal departments, streamlining access to property data and improving transparency across the board. "For example, enabling digital registering of “agreement to sell” can help prevent fraudulent practices and transactions where multiple sale agreements for the same property are executed with different buyers, since digital records will easily be traceable and accessible to the public. Additionally, the recommendation to link the registration system with other record-keeping agencies will certainly provide data efficiency and streamline the access to property related documents," said Pranav Bhaskar, Partner & Head of Corporate Practice, SKV Law Offices

Watch Out for Cybersecurity Risks Experts warn that as we move to a digital-first registration process, cybersecurity must be a priority. Property data like contact details or sale values could become targets for data breaches if strong safeguards aren’t implemented. " While authentication related fraud risk is significantly reduced, this Draft Legislation by digitalising the procedure of registry has also introduced a new, and ever-evolving threat of cyber-fraud. According to the annual reports published by the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (the “CERT-In”), there was a sharp rise in cyber security incidents between year 2022 and 2023. For example, data breaches and illegal data mining remain the most prominent threats to digitalisation, since specific transaction related data such as, homebuyer’s contact details, property details, or any available financial details may be compromised due to breach and exploited by cybercriminals. This will make the homebuyers a target for scam calls, or systemic sophisticated fraudulent schemes such as, identity theft or a financial scam," said Bhaskar.