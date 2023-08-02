Club is a place for people to work, meet, entertain: Vivek Narain

A club is a place for building communities of like-minded people with shared interests and energy, says Vivek Narain, founder and chief executive officer of The Quorum, a private standalone club in Gurugram, Mumbai and Hyderabad. “We want the club to be a high-powered room of people having high quality discussions," he told Namrata Kohli in an interview.

What is a club?



Club is such an overloaded word. To me, it is all about building a community of like-minded people or people with shared interests. For instance, when you talk of a golf club, the common denominator is golf or at Delhi Gymkhana, it is squash and tennis.

We are a lifestyle club, which uses culture as a catalyst to get people and their conversations to collide. We feel that there are a lot of interesting people out there who don’t necessarily get to know each other. People mostly get stuck up in their silos of work, school, family, and neighbourhood. The idea at Quorum is to build communities of people with culture as a catalyst. Culture can take many forms – we have everything from conversations, discourse, musical shows, food curation, performances, theatre, etc. Each month has its monthly calendar of a dozen or more events curated by our programming team presenting culture in a contemporary format. We are that third space, away from home and office. I think the boundaries have broken down on where the office ends and leisure begins. It’s a place for people to work, play, meet, dine and entertain.



How do you see the club culture in India?

I would say, globally there are three types of club: athletic clubs which are sports facility driven; golf clubs are a category of their own, and finally city clubs. In India, there are two main categories: the establishment club and contemporary club. In the former category, the gentry or membership was created 70 or more years ago but today they have maxed out their membership, their capacity. In the meantime, things have changed rapidly. India is a country on the move. Today you have affluence and influence coming from all parts and India is becoming truly more meritocracy driven where you look at young unicorn founders making a difference and they mostly come from modest backgrounds. They may not get an entry into the traditional Indian clubs because of the capacity issue. But I think they are more relevant to society today in terms of what they are doing, creating, the ideas and influence they are having in terms of value creation. We saw this gap in the market and we addressed it.







ALSO READ: Members only: Business clubs raise the bar for elite networking, unwinding The filter we use is this: without the pretentiousness of where you are coming from, but more about where you are going. That is what matters to us. We want the club to be a high-powered room of people doing interesting things, having high quality discussions. We are not excluding based on where you are coming from but we are actually embracing where you are going.



Talking of hotels who get into club business, frankly it’s not their core business. They took out 3-5 rooms out of the hotel which got reallocated. They have bundled the hotel and the hotel services for the guests and given privileged access to your members. On the upside, they have great locations and historic assets. But they started by giving patronage to a section of society who are our guests in ordinary course. They went to chairman of companies and sold their membership and till date, continue to patronise the establishment they set up. They didn’t really build those services. It’s like a loyalty programme, and they are more like an airport lounge.

In the condominium clubs, there has been great amenitization of large residential developments which has created community spaces which are also called clubs. But these are simply built to sell the apartments.



What is the profile of your club’s members?

Our audience is the global Indian who is citizen of the world. The idea is to create a space for such people to meet. And it’s not about just hardware or great facilities, amenities and infrastructure but also about software and people. Software is the events and the activities that we plan.



We love the fact that we have diversity of age, profession, gender and especially wanted it to have the women equal participants. Everyone in the room is of a certain level of ambition, aspiration, education, and I use the word “hustle” or energy to do interesting stuff. An antithesis of hustle is a complete atrophy of ideas. We refrain from calling ourselves a networking club as we believe in organic connections. In this room, if you organically collide, then networking will be the outcome.

There is so much hustle in our rooms – you will find the chairman of an established company meeting a one-year-old founder of a start up at the bar, collide, have conversations, and strike a deal, all this without our intervention. I have seen this happen so many times in front of my eyes.



What kind of events are popular at the club?

Different strokes for different folks. But I see people enjoy Sufis and qawwali nights. They also love theatre and are perhaps reacting to a gap in good contemporary theatre. They are very keen on conversations about politics and love discourses on literature. Of course, Bollywood sells and lifestyle events also click with many.



How important is food and beverages in a club?

Food is actually one of the most important attributes in a club. And In India, it is the Indian food which reigns supreme. I would say that the next ten years belong to Indian food globally thanks to the richness of our flavours and heritage of our food. Indian fusion is also popular with the global Indian. Next to Indian food is Asian food followed by comfort food like Italian. Authenticity is very important when it comes to food.