Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Canara Bank increases fixed deposit rates, offers up to 7.90% interest

Canara Bank increases fixed deposit rates, offers up to 7.90% interest

Senior citizen fixed deposits interest rates range from 4% to 7.90% on callable deposits with maturities from seven days to 10 years

Canara Bank alleges Rs 5 bn fraud by Kolkata-based R P Infosystems
Canara Bank said it was filing a complaint after it was authorised by a consortium of lenders
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 12:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Canara Bank has updated its fixed deposit interest rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore, with the revised rates taking effect from December 1. Interest rates for callable deposits range from 4 per cent to 7.40 per cent for the general public and from 4 per cent to 7.90 per cent for senior citizens, according to the bank's website.
 
Canara Bank offers 4 per cent interest on term deposits with maturities ranging from seven to 45 days and 5.25 per cent on those maturing between 46 and 90 days. Deposits with a maturity period of 91 to 179 days earn an interest rate of 5.5 per cent, while those with maturities between 180 and 269 days are eligible for a 6.25 per cent interest rate.
 
The interest rate for deposits maturing between 270 days and less than a year is now set at 6.25 per cent. Fixed deposits with a one-year maturity will earn an interest rate of 6.85 per cent, while deposits maturing in 444 days will attract a higher rate of 7.25 per cent.
 

More From This Section

Canada SDS visa: Regular permits more affordable for students, says India

Rs 100 lakh cr by 2030: PMS, AIFs are next big bet for wealthy investors

Federal Bank new savings account for seniors with insurance, lounge access

19,000 Indians, OCI holders join fast-track immigration program since June

Business Cycle Funds: Macro-driven funds that can fall prey to timing risk

For longer tenures the bank offers a 6.85 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from one to two years, and a 7.30 per cent rate for deposits with tenures between two and three years. The highest rate of 7.40 per cent is applicable to fixed deposits with a tenure exceeding three years but under five years.
 
Senior citizen fixed deposits interest rates range from 4 per cent to 7.90 per cent on callable deposits with maturities from seven days to 10 years.
 
New interest rates on Canara Bank FD
 
 
 
Canara Bank applies a 1 per cent penalty on premature withdrawals, partial withdrawals, or early extensions of domestic and Non-Resident Ordinary term deposits below Rs 3 crore. This policy is effective for deposits opened or renewed on or after March 12, 2019.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Canara Bank classifies RCom and its subsidiary as 'fraud' accounts

Public sector bank heads at BS BFSI Summit: The best is still to come

Canara Bank led consortium seeks bids to sell Rs 1,226 cr loans in MMOPL

Canara Bank Q2 result: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 4,015 cr; income rises

Premium

Moderate earnings growth this year, but strong outlook: Bhandwaldar

Topics :Canara Bank

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story